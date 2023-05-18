California Fish Grill, California’s Favorite Local Fish House, Opens in Fresno
Opening Monday, May 22nd, California’s favorite fish joint has arrived in Fresno
We are so excited to show Fresno what we have to offer”FRESNO, CA, USA, May 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Where can great-tasting, high-quality, sustainably sourced seafood be found in the heart of California? California Fish Grill.
— Bob Holden, CEO
Opening Monday, May 22nd, California’s favorite fish joint has arrived in Fresno. Driven by demand, California Fish Grill continues to expand during a time of closures and contraction.
Known by their devotees for their delicious and diverse seafood dishes, what sets them apart is their commitment to sustainability. Partnering with Seafood Watch Program at The Monterey Bay Aquarium, California Fish Grill follows only the highest standards of global marine conservation, sustainable harvesting practices, and environmental stewardship.
The Grand Opening Day for their Fresno location will take place Monday, May 22nd.
“We’re privileged to be able to serve a wide variety of responsibly sourced, healthy, delicious seafood at incredibly reasonable prices. We are so excited to show Fresno what we have to offer," says Bob Holden, CEO of California Fish Grill.
From dozens of grilled seafood varieties, like Atlantic Salmon and Branzino, to classic Fish & Chips, as well as bowls, salads, tacos, plant-based options, and more, California Fish Grill encourages guests to customize their selections.
The new Fresno CFG will be located at 7825 N Blackstone Ave #103, Fresno, CA 93720. During the entire Grand Opening week, from May 22nd through May 28th, a portion of proceeds will be donated to No Kid Hungry.
