New MIXT Restaurant Opening in Downtown Berkeley’s Shattuck Square
We are very excited to finally open in Berkeley and kick off a partnership with The Edible Schoolyard Project.”BERKELEY, CA, USA, April 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The much-anticipated Berkeley MIXT opened April 26, on Shattuck Ave. at Center St.
— Leslie Silverglide, CEO
MIXT is a locally-based, Bay Area institution known for its delicious, full-meal salads made with local, seasonal, and organic ingredients. Since opening in 2006, MIXT has been dedicated to serving stereotype-defying salads to legions of devoted fans.
The locally-grown restaurant company is partnering with The Edible Schoolyard Project (ESY), an organization rooted in Berkeley philanthropic food culture for the opening. On May 3, MIXT will donate $2 from every salad, bowl, and sandwich sold in-store to ESY. This will help support ESY’s mission to provide free sustainable school lunches for all students K-12.
“We are very excited to finally open in Berkeley and kick off a partnership with The Edible Schoolyard Project,” said Leslie Silverglide, CEO and co-founder of MIXT. “Supporting a healthier food system is core to our mission and there is no better way to support that mission than by forming relationships with organizations that make nourishing, sustainable food more accessible.”
MIXT offers a selection of chef-crafted salads, design-your-own salads, bowls, sandwiches, treats and drinks, including housemade iced tea, lemonade, and seasonal agua frescas.
Director of Culinary Matt Colgan crafts MIXT’s recipes, and MIXT’s in-store chefs make them to customers’ exacting specifications. In addition to the beloved “Design Your Own” (DYO) salad, MIXT’s most popular salads are the Orchard (kale, mixt greens, grilled chicken, applewood smoked bacon, apples, sharp cheddar, avocado, toasted almonds, savory herbs, balsamic vinaigrette) and the Seasonal Elote (butter lettuce, cabbage, grilled chicken, grilled corn, cherry tomatoes, cotija cheese, avocado, pumpkin seeds, jicama, tajin, scallions, lime crema dressing). All ingredients at MIXT are prepared and made from scratch, including its signature vinaigrettes and dressings.
MIXT offers over 60 unique salad-making ingredients and 14 salad dressing options (varies by season), with ample vegan and vegetarian options. There is also a MIXT kids menu that features balanced and delicious options like grilled chicken, quinoa, and roasted sweet potatoes, and smaller versions of the best MIXT meals.
MIXT is a proud Certified B Corporation and a force for good. The restaurant does right by its ingredients, its makers, and the planet, and the results are amazingly delicious.
MIXT Berkeley is located at 2150 Shattuck Ave. and will be open daily from 10:30am – 9pm. The restaurant offers pick-up, delivery, and dine-in, and seats approximately 70 people both inside and outside. Guests can expect an approachable, friendly, and customizable experience because yes, there is a right way to salad – The MIXT way.
Download the MIXT App to order in advance for pick up or delivery. Event catering is also available.
Follow @mixt on Instagram.
View the MIXT Menu here.
About MIXT:
Since 2006, we’ve been showing the world the way to salad. We start with the best ingredients, locally sourced, and prepared just right. Then, our chef meticulously crafts salads, where every ingredient has a role. Or you can customize your own just how you like it. The results? Damn delicious. There is a right way to salad, and it’s the MIXT way. It all started in 2005 on a car ride back from Tahoe. Berkeley marks our 18th location, other restaurants are in California, Texas, and Arizona. We also have a sister restaurant, Split, with two San Francisco locations.
Liz Geavaras
MIXT
+1 949-943-9912
lgeavaras@mixtgreens.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram
TikTok