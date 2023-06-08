TRAFFIC ADVISORY: 2023 Capital Pride Parade and Block Party
On Saturday, June 10, 2023, the Capital Pride Parade and Block Party will take place in the District of Columbia. In conjunction with these events, there will be parking restrictions and street closures that motorists should take into consideration:
Emergency No Parking
The following streets will posted as Emergency No Parking from 4:00 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.:
- 15th Street from U Street to Rhode Island Avenue, NW
- T Street from 15th Street to 14th Street, NW
- 14th Street from U Street to Rhode Island Avenue, NW
- Rhode Island Avenue from 14th Street to Scott Circle, NW
- Massachusetts Avenue from Scott Circle to 17th Street, NW
- Massachusetts Avenue from Dupont Circle to 22nd Street, NW
- 17th Street from Massachusetts Avenue to Q Street, NW
- P Street from Logan Circle to 22nd Street, NW
- 20th Street from Q Street to New Hampshire Avenue, NW
- 21st Street from Q Street to N Street, NW
- O Street from New Hampshire Avenue to 22nd Street, NW
- Hopkins Street between O Street and P Street, NW
Street Closures
The following streets will be closed to vehicle traffic from approximately 6:00 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.:
- 17th Street from Rhode Island Avenue to Q Street, NW
- P Street from 18th Street to 16th Street, NW
The following streets will be closed to vehicle traffic from approximately 10:30 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.:
- 15th Street from U Street to Rhode Island Avenue, NW
- T Street from 16th Street to 14th Street, NW
- Swann Street from 16th Street to 14th Street, NW
- S Street from 16th Street to 14th Street, NW
- Riggs Place from 16th Street to 14th Street, NW
- R Street from 16th Street to 14th Street, NW
- Corcoran Street from 16th Street to 14th Street, NW
- Q Street from 16th Street to 14th Street, NW
- Church Street from 16th Street to 14th Street, NW
- P Street from 16th Street to 14th Street, NW
- O Street from 16th Street to 15th Street, NW
The following streets will be closed to vehicle traffic from approximately 12:30 p.m. to 11:59 p.m.:
- 14th Street from U Street to Thomas Circle, NW
- T Street from 14th Street to 13th Street, NW
- S Street from 14th Street to 13th Street, NW
- Riggs Place from 14th Street to 13th Street, NW
- R Street from 14th Street to 13th Street, NW
- Corcoran Street from 14th Street to 13th Street, NW
- Q Street from 14th Street to 13th Street, NW
- P Street from 14th Street to Logan Circle, NW
- Rhode Island Avenue from Logan Circle to Scott Circle, NW
- Massachusetts Avenue from 22nd Street to 13th Street, NW
- 17th Street from Rhode Island Avenue to Massachusetts Avenue, NW
- 18th Street from R Street to N Street, NW
- 19th Street from R Street to Dupont Circle, NW
- P Street from Logan Circle to 22nd Street, NW
- New Hampshire Avenue from Dupont Circle to N Street, NW
- 20th Street from M Street to Connecticut Avenue, NW
- 21st Street from Florida Avenue to N Street, NW
- Q Street from New Hampshire Avenue to 21st Street, NW
- O Street from New Hampshire Avenue to 22nd Street, NW
- N Street from New Hampshire Avenue to 22nd Street, NW
- Hopkins Street from P Street to O Street, NW
- Newport Place from 22nd Street to 21 Street, NW
The following streets will be restricted to local traffic only from approximately 12:30 p.m. to 11:59 p.m. Residents or workers needing to access this area will be allowed to travel past the road closures:
- New Hampshire Avenue from U Street to Dupont Circle
- New Hampshire Avenue from 22nd Street to Dupont Circle
- 18th Street from Florida Avenue and R Street, NW
- 19th Street from Florida Avenue and R Street, NW
- 21st Street from Florida Avenue and R Street, NW
For timely traffic information, please visit twitter.com/DCPoliceTraffic.
All street closures and listed times are subject to change based upon prevailing or unexpected conditions.
The public should expect parking restrictions along the street and should be guided by the posted emergency no parking signage. All vehicles that are parked in violation of the emergency no parking signs will be ticketed and towed.
Motorists could encounter possible delays if operating in the vicinity of this event and may wish to consider alternative routes. The Metropolitan Police Department and the D.C. Department of Transportation also wishes to remind motorists in the vicinity of this event to proceed with caution as increased pedestrian traffic can be anticipated.