TRAFFIC ADVISORY: 2023 Capital Pride Festival

On Sunday, June 11, 2023, the Capital Pride Festival will take place in the District of Columbia. In conjunction with this event, there will be parking restrictions and street closures that motorists should take into consideration:

Emergency No Parking

The following streets will be posted as Emergency No Parking from Saturday, June 10, 2023 at 9:00 a.m. through Monday, June 12, 2023 at 3:00 a.m.:

3 rd Street from Pennsylvania Avenue, NW to Madison Drive, SW

Pennsylvania Avenue from 3 rd Street to 7 th Street, NW

Constitution Avenue from 3 rd Street to 7 th Street, NW

4 th Street from Madison Drive to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

6th Street from C Street to Constitution Avenue, NW

Street Closures

The following streets will be closed to vehicle traffic on Saturday, June 10, 2023 from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.:

3 rd Street from Constitution Avenue, NW to Independence Avenue, SW

Pennsylvania Avenue from 3rd Street to Constitution Avenue, NW

The following streets will be closed to vehicle traffic from Saturday, June 10, 2023 at 12:00 p.m. through Monday, June 12, 2023 at approximately 3:00 a.m.:

3 rd Street from Constitution Avenue, NW to Independence Avenue, SW

Pennsylvania Avenue from 3 rd Street to 7 th Street, NW

Constitution Avenue from 3 rd Street to 7 th Street, NW

4 th Street from Madison Drive to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

6th Street from C Street to Constitution Avenue, NW

For timely traffic information, please visit twitter.com/DCPoliceTraffic .

All street closures and listed times are subject to change based upon prevailing or unexpected conditions.

The public should expect parking restrictions along the street and should be guided by the posted emergency no parking signage. All vehicles that are parked in violation of the emergency no parking signs will be ticketed and towed.

Motorists could encounter possible delays if operating in the vicinity of this event and may wish to consider alternative routes. The Metropolitan Police Department and the D.C. Department of Transportation also wishes to remind motorists in the vicinity of this event to proceed with caution as increased pedestrian traffic can be anticipated.