Launching the BCYW Foundation to Empower Young Women in the Battle Against Breast Cancer
The Breast Cancer in Young Women (BCYW) Foundation, a nonprofit organization focused on alleviating the effects of breast cancer on young women, is excited to announce its official launch.
The Foundation’s mission is to save the lives of young women from breast cancer by raising awareness, facilitating the early detection and treatment of breast cancer, funding advanced research that directly benefits young patients, and building a future free of breast cancer for young women.
Spearheaded by a diverse international team of breast cancer doctors, scientists, advocates, and a network of survivors and family members, the BCYW Foundation is committed to making a difference for young women. Raising awareness of breast cancer affecting younger women, promoting the importance of monthly breast self-checks, addressing the quality-of-life issues post-treatment, and funding advanced that directly impact younger patients with breast cancer are among the pillars of the BCYW Foundation.
Cases of breast cancer in young women (usually defined as under 40 years old) have been increasing in the United States and around the world, posing not only a threat to the lives of these women but also unique personal, social, and medical challenges compared to women developing breast cancer later in life.
"We are committed to helping young women fight breast cancer globally," said Dr. Rakesh Kumar, Founder and CEO of the BCYW Foundation. "As practicing breast medical oncologists and surgeons, my colleagues have seen firsthand and shared the challenges that young women with breast cancer face. Every young woman diagnosed deserves the support and treatments necessary to overcome this difficult disease. In addition to the US, through our international footprint, we hope to reach as many young women as possible and provide them with the resources they need, starting with access to screenings for early detection and information about their breast density."
“As someone treating breast cancer patients for over 50 years, I believe that the BCYW Foundation fills a void in the field and will drive young women's breast cancer research forward by addressing pivotal scientific questions," said Dr. Allan Lipton, an Emeritus Professor of Oncology at the Penn State Medical Center and a Director of the BCYWFoundation. Dr. Lipton is an international leader in developing aromatase inhibitors to treat breast cancer and led the use of Bisphosphonates and Denosumab to treat bone metastases - a common complication of breast cancer that affects patients' quality of life.
Dr. Luis Costa, a Director of the foundation, noted, “an-early diagnosis, developing reliable approaches to a personalized screening, and a better understanding of the long-term effects of changes in endocrine status upon the quality of life in young breast cancer represents examples of research priorities of the BCYW Foundation.”
“The BCYW Foundation logo, the Pink-Purple Ribbon, was designed to honor the fight of the young women facing the disease and to empower them with the knowledge to detect the disease at an early stage when the probability of cure is highest,” explains Dr. Kumar. “To completely capture the experiences and determination of these younger women to beat the disease, we added the silhouette of a woman gracefully flying to represent her journey through breast cancer and her fight to “get back on the other side” (to become healthy again?). We adopted the Purple color to represent the unique challenges faced by younger women with breast cancer and their cumulative impact on an individual’s life. This color signifies dignity, equality, and justice and is most appropriate for representing young women's determination against a common cause. The white waves in line with the body represent a young woman’s power, boldness, courage, and tolerance to win any battle. At the same time, the woman’s flight in the sky symbolizes her positive attitude toward defeating breast cancer. The stars denote badges of hope, an enlightened path, and shining lights.
As of today, the Breast Cancer in Young Women Foundation is collaborating with NGOs and a team of Global Ambassadors based in 14 countries. New partnerships will be added to build an international community that fulfills its mission of reaching every young woman.
The BCYW Foundation relies on individual contributions and collaboration with local, national, and international corporate sponsors to raise the funds necessary to support its mission.
Rakesh Kumar
Breast Cancer in Young Women Foundation
bcywf@breastcancerinyoungwomen.org