makeSEA Teams with Metta World Peace, Magic Leap, and BRINK Interactive to Create AR Experience for DISH Wireless

Metta World Peace enters Dish Wireless 5G tower

AR Experience created in a fraction of the time required to produce an immersive augmented reality experience.

Why limit yourself to the traditional when you can transcend boundaries with augmented reality?” — Chris Stavros

SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA, US, June 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- makeSEA.com has joined forces with Magic Leap and BRINK Interactive to create an extraordinary, augmented reality (AR) experience starring Metta World Peace for DISH Wireless' TeamSummit2023. This innovative project, developed in a record six weeks from idea to realization, leverages makeSEA as the foundation, showcasing a thrilling co-presented AR journey.

Breaking the norms of time and cost associated with traditional app development, this immersive experience was the showstopper of the exhibition. It provided an engaging narrative explaining how data travels across DISH's remarkable new 5G network, demonstrated by the journey of a picture message sent to a friend.

Chris Stavros, CEO at makeSEA stated, “Why limit yourself to the traditional when you can transcend boundaries with augmented reality? Using content already generated in-house, makeSEA enables you to design captivating AR experiences that engage your audience on a deeper level, creating a connection that no other medium can rival. Dive into this revolutionary form of storytelling with us.

“Visit makesea.com to begin your journey. Discover how you can develop captivating AR and VR experiences that not only compel and educate but also drive efficiencies for your business, all in a way that's easy to justify financially.”

makeSEA puts the power of sharing and live collaboration in the hands of everyone, any educator, and any business. makeSEA is the fastest way to get your content onto your XR device with no programming requirements and real-time updates. The California based company serves multiple educational institutions, a diverse range of business clientele, and individual creators and designers.

Companies, organizations, and individuals seeking to explore how to use AR and VR technology should contact makeSEA to learn how easy and affordable XR content production can be using makeSEA Collaboration and Content Publishing Platform.