makeSEA Releases Powerful New Features Including Greenscreen Avatars and Video Support

Communicating and sharing in augmented and virtual reality is as easy as producing a standard video with significantly more engaging results

SAN LUIS OBISPO, CALIFORNIA, US, June 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- makeSEA®, a content management and collaboration platform for mixed reality, announces greenscreen avatars and video support: now creators can produce augmented and virtual reality experiences including real-life representations of themselves in makeSEA Project Spaces using greenscreen (AKA cromakeyed) video avatars.

According to Chris Stavros, makeSEA CEO, “The result is viscerally real: when you use makeSEA Catapult and meet this way, I look like a real human being, standing in front of you, explaining, following your attention, and even engaging you live. You have to see it to believe it. Grab your favorite AR or VR device, install the Catapult App by makeSEA and fire it up—I’ll greet you live and show you how myself!”



By recording using a standard green backdrop or even a realtime camera filter, users can be present in AR/VR—either prerecorded or as a livestream projection—as a life-sized, full-torso projection of themselves when joining a project using Catapult. Catapult is the cross-device AR/VR collaboration app by makeSEA available for the Magic Leap®, HoloLens®, and Meta Quest 2™ devices.

Experienced creators can easily mash up 3D assets, digital twins, surround and flat-screen video, images, PDFs, and more, and host their audiences live or setup metaverse spaces for others to explore on their own time. Now with makeSEA Chromakeying, creators can take advantage of standard greenscreen video to host their AR/VR experiences for instruction, entertainment, influencing and more as if they are together live and in person with their audience.

makeSEA puts the power of sharing and live collaboration in mixed reality in the hands of everyone: any creator, any educator, any business. makeSEA is the fastest way to get your content onto your XR device for sharing and co-presence. The California based company serves multiple educational institutions, a diverse range of businesses, and independent creators.

Companies, organizations, and individuals seeking to explore how to use AR and VR technology should contact makeSEA to learn how easy and affordable XR experience production can be using makeSEA’s Content Management & Collaboration Platform for mixed reality.

