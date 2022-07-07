makeSEA Announces Support for Meta Avatars in Catapult for Quest

Catapult is makeSEA’s AR/VR sharing and collaboration app

You have to see just how fantastic Meta Avatars are for yourself for enhancing the collaboration experience.” — Chris Stavros

SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA, US, July 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- makeSEA®, a content management and collaboration platform for mixed reality, announces support for Meta Avatars using Catapult for Quest. makeSEA’s cross-device augmented and virtual reality sharing and collaboration app, Catapult, allows users to experience content first-hand as if together in real life, using leading AR and VR devices including Meta Quest 2™, Magic Leap®, and HoloLens®.

Experienced creators can easily mash up 3D assets, digital twins, surround and flatscreen video, images, PDFs, and more, and host their audiences live or setup “mini-metaverse" spaces for others to explore on their own time. Now when connecting in Catapult on Meta Quest 2 devices, users can be represented as their Meta Avatar. makeSEA also supports a hyper-efficient “lightbulb mode” avatar that is great for preserving bandwidth for more critical content and interactions.

According to CEO Chris Stavros, “It’s fun to be represented in AR/VR as my Avatar. It’s more important that my Avatar is not a distraction to the experience I’m sharing, unless of course, I’m part of the experience! You have to see just how fantastic Meta Avatars are for yourself for enhancing the collaboration experience. Grab your Quest 2, install the Catapult app, and fire it up. Have a friend join you in any available makeSEA Project space as a fully interactive Meta 2 Avatar.”

makeSEA puts the power of sharing and live collaboration in the hands of everyone: any creator, any educator, any business. makeSEA allows anyone to get content onto an XR device for sharing and co-presence. The California based company serves multiple educational institutions, a diverse range of businesses, and independent creators.

Companies, organizations, and individuals seeking to explore how to use AR and VR technology should contact makeSEA to learn how easy and affordable XR experience production can be using makeSEA’s Content Management & Collaboration Platform for mixed reality.

New makeSEA Catapult Features