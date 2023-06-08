Green Matters Technologies Announces The Appointment Of Tamas Jozsa As Chief Innovation Officer
LANGLEY, BC, CANADA, June 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Thursday, 8th of June 2023: Green Matters Technologies Inc today announces the appointment of Tamas Jozsa to his new role as Chief Innovation Officer (CINO). Tamas will continue to serve in his role as the Company's Chief Operating Officer (COO).
Effective today, in his new role as CINO, Tamas will continue to work closely with CEO Michael Caetano in developing the Company's strategic technological advancements.
“Identifying opportunities and sustainable technology solutions is integral to our growth as a company,” stated the Company’s CEO Michael Caetano. “Tamas is a champion of innovation and carries both the technical expertise and management skills to discover and develop new technologies we can build our business on.”
Tamas has been with Green Matters for two years and has been instrumental in providing team leadership, creating networks, harnessing idea development, leveraging the right incentives, and building/managing an effective, transparent, and efficient collaborative process.
Before joining Green Matters, Tamas held executive roles in R&D engineering, operations, manufacturing, and management with an extensive development list of innovative designs and product launches in different industries internationally. Tamas brings to the Company a broad, multi-disciplinary body of engineering knowledge combined with proven strategies to develop profitable designs, and highly successful, data-driven manufacturing processes.
Michael Caetano added, "On behalf of our Board of Directors and all our shareholders, I congratulate Tamas on this new appointment and am eager to see the new and innovative capabilities Tamas and his team develop. We look forward to their future contributions as we continue to execute on our journey to creating world-changing, green innovation for a sustainable future.”
About Green Matters
Green Matters Technologies creates innovative and disruptive technology solutions in the HVAC (Heat, Ventilation, Air Conditioning) marketplace that are environmentally sustainable and commercially viable. Their “Zero Emission” product lines enable businesses to significantly reduce their carbon footprint while at the same time, delivering substantial energy savings. Moving forward, the company continues to focus its efforts on diversifying its portfolio of clean development solutions in various sectors.
Green Matters Technologies’ corporate offices and manufacturing facilities are in Langley, just outside of Vancouver, Canada.
www.greenmattersinc.com
