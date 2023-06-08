Las Vegas Claims Office to Host Open House

SANTA FE, N.M. - The Hermit’s Peak/Calf Canyon Las Vegas Claims Office is hosting an Open House on Monday, June 12, 2023, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., at its new location at 216 Mills Ave., Las Vegas, NM 87701 (in Mills Plaza near the Big R and Family Dollar). The Las Vegas Claims Office relocated to this new location on Wednesday, June 7 after previously operating from the Luna Community College campus.

“We are thrilled to have our Las Vegas Claims Office move into its permanent location,” said Hermit’s Peak/Calf Canyon Claims Office Director Angela Gladwell. “As we continue to work with Claimants, we hope our claims offices are seen as a source for essential information and assistance with the claims process and can help communities rebuild and recover.”

All three claims offices in Las Vegas, Mora and Santa Fe are locally staffed and open to serve the surrounding communities.

All claims offices are open Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. The Claims Office Helpline can be reached at (505) 995-7133. Claimants may visit any location to speak with a Claims Navigator to discuss the claims process, pick up or drop off a Notice of Loss, discuss the specifics of your claim or schedule an appointment with a Claims Navigator.