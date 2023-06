Berlin Barracks / Single Vehicle Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 23A3003271

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Ryan Riegler

STATION: Berlin Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

DATE/TIME: 6/8/23 / 1248 hrs.

STREET: VT Rte. 12

TOWN: Roxbury

WEATHER: Cloudy

ROAD CONDITIONS: Clear

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Jacob Peterson

AGE: 22

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Randolph, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2011

VEHICLE MAKE: BMW

VEHICLE MODEL: 328

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled

INJURIES: n/a

HOSPITAL: (IDENTIFY) n/a

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On 6/8/23 at approximately 1248 hrs. Vermont State Police and Northfield Police Dept. responded to a report of a vehicle off the road on Rte. 12 in the town of Roxbury.

Investigation determined Peterson was driving northbound on Rte. 12 when he lost control of the vehicle and struck a utility pole. No injuries were reported.

