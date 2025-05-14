Vermont Drug Task Force / Fentanyl trafficking, possession of cocaine

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

STATION: Headquarters

DATE/TIME: Wednesday, May 14, 2025

LOCATION: Sunderland, Vermont

ACCUSED: Zachary J. Repinski

AGE: 34

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Sunderland, Vermont

VIOLATIONS: Fentanyl trafficking & felony possession of cocaine

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On May 14, 2025, the Vermont Drug Task Force arrested Zachary J. Repinski in the town of Bennington and charged him with fentanyl trafficking and felony possession of cocaine.

These charges stem from an investigation and subsequent search warrant that was executed at Repinski’s residence on May 9, 2025, by Vermont Drug Task Force detectives, Vermont State Police Field Force troopers from the Shaftsbury Barracks, and members of the Bennington County Sheriff’s Department.

Prior to the execution of the search warrant, Repinski was arrested at his residence by Bennington Probation and Parole after it was determined he was in violation of his conditions of probation. Repinski’s probation stemmed from a previous conviction for felony possession of heroin on Oct. 1, 2024.

During the execution of the search warrant on May 9, 2025, law enforcement located firearms, high-capacity magazines, ammunition, about 10 grams of cocaine, and about 200 bags of fentanyl.

Repinski was arraigned on the probation violation on May 12, 2025, and subsequently released on conditions, which included a condition that Repinski report to Probation and Parole within one business day of his release. Repinski also was placed on GPS monitoring.

Following his arrest May 14, 2025, Repinski was issued a criminal citation for fentanyl trafficking and possession of cocaine. Repinski is due in Vermont Superior Court – Bennington Criminal Division on Monday, June 2, 2025.

Repinski is being prosecuted by the Bennington County State’s Attorney's Office. Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact the Vermont State Police in Shaftsbury at 802-442-5421 or submit a tip anonymously via https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

- 30 -