Vitek IP Announces the Availability of the Hosted Call Center Patent Portfolio
These patents are utilized by every cloud-based call center solution. The use is extensive and the portfolio present a valuable acquisition opportunity for a company looking to expand their IP.”PORTLAND, OREGON, USA, June 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Vitek IP, LLC announced that they are the exclusive representative to sell the Hosted Call Center patent portfolio owned by Fonolo, Inc., a leader in contact center solutions since 2007.
The Hosted Call Center patent portfolio contains 23 patents within 2 patent families, including 22 US patents. The patent owner delivers cloud-based contact center solutions that provide a better customer experience by smoothing out call spikes and lowering abandon rate. The patent portfolio covers hosted call center solutions that support both live and virtual agents, including automated callback features and chatbot-live-agent handoffs. Key patents within the portfolio are applicable to all hosted call center software and is being utilized by many large technology companies that offer call center solutions.
One key patent family is directed to providing customers with an option for an automated agent callback instead of waiting on hold. Key claims cover call center solutions that allow a caller to select a callback option when an agent is unavailable without losing their place in line. The patents within the family are implemented by most companies that offer cloud-based call center solutions.
The second patent family in the portfolio describes a hosted contact center that supports both virtual and live agents. Key patents describe using voice and chat channels to fulfill a user request without a customer losing their position in line. Virtual agents use natural language processing (NLP) to understand a caller request and can transfer the call to a live agent as necessary. The patented technology is implemented by several large companies that offer virtual agents with natural language processing capabilities.
Vitek IP has developed claim charts outlining the use and value of the patented technology.
The Hosted Call Center patent portfolio offers the opportunity to acquire a call center patent portfolio with early priority dates and applicable to most companies that offer cloud-based service solutions. The inventions are implemented by most large technology companies offering cloud-based service solutions that support agent callback and smart, virtual agents.
Offers for the patent portfolio will be reviewed as they are received, and the patent owner intends to finalize a transaction in Q4 2023. To receive an overview of the portfolio or detailed market materials, contact us via email at info@vitek-ip.com.
About Vitek IP, LLC. Founded by a team with over six decades of experience in IP and tech, Vitek’s patent consultancy, brokerage group, and research organization provides clients exceptional guidance navigating the patent landscape. Vitek team members have developed and managed hundreds of patent transaction engagements for the world’s largest telecommunications, software, and computer companies. For more information, visit www.vitek-ip.com.
