Gov. Henry McMaster Appoints York, Greenville County Clerks of Court

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Governor Henry McMaster has issued Executive Order 2023-16 and Executive Order 2023-17, appointing new Clerks of Court for York County and Greenville County following the retirements of the current clerks of court.

Angela M. Bryant, the current York County Chief Deputy Clerk of Court, has been appointed to serve as the York County Clerk of Court following the retirement of David Hamilton, effective July 7, 2023. Hamilton has served in the position for over 20 years and was named the South Carolina Clerk of Court of the Year in 2018.

Mary Brice Garrett, the current Greenville County Deputy Clerk of Court, has been appointed to serve as the Greenville County Clerk of Court following the retirement of Paul B. Wickensimer, effective June 30, 2023. Wickensimer has held the position since 2000 and was named the South Carolina Clerk of Court of the Year in 2006.

According to state law, in the event of a vacancy in the office of a county clerk of court, the governor is authorized to appoint a suitable person, who shall be an elector of the county, to serve as clerk of court.