Unilog Explores Google Cloud’s Generative AI Products and Tools to Revolutionize B2B E-Commerce
This collaboration validates our dedication to leveraging advanced technologies in the B2B eCommerce industry, and enables us to bring the benefits of AI to our customers quickly and effectively.”WAYNE, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, June 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Unilog, a leading global provider of B2B e-commerce solutions, today announced it is utilizing Google Cloud’s cutting-edge generative artificial intelligence (gen AI) technologies and resources, enabling Unilog to accelerate its AI-driven solutions for the B2B e-commerce industry.
— Suchit Bachalli
Via its trusted tester and preview programs, Google Cloud works closely with organizations to develop enterprise-ready artificial intelligence solutions to transform businesses and industries. By working with Google Cloud, Unilog aims to harness the power of AI to optimize its B2B e-commerce platform, improve operational efficiency, and deliver greater value to its customers.
"We are thrilled to be working with Google Cloud early in its development of gen AI products and tools," said Suchit Bachalli, CEO of Unilog. "This collaboration not only validates our dedication to leveraging advanced technologies in the B2B e-commerce industry but also enables us to bring the benefits of AI to our customers more quickly and effectively. With Google Cloud's support, we can accelerate our efforts to develop and deploy groundbreaking AI solutions that will revolutionize the way businesses conduct e-commerce."
As an early adopter of Google Cloud’s gen AI, Unilog will have access to Large Language Models (LLMs), as well as support from Google Cloud's AI research team. These resources will help Unilog develop state-of-the-art solutions for enhancing the customer experience, personalizing product recommendations, and optimizing pricing strategies. By leveraging Google Cloud’s AI technology, Unilog aims to empower its customers to make data-driven decisions that grow revenue and improve customer satisfaction.
"Google Cloud is committed to supporting companies that are pushing the boundaries of what's possible with AI," said Manvinder Singh, Managing Director, Partnerships at Google Cloud. "Unilog's innovative approach to B2B e-commerce aligns with our mission to enable businesses to harness the power of AI to drive meaningful change via our generative AI technology. We're happy to collaborate with Unilog to help its customers optimize their e-commerce operations and improve their bottom lines."
The partnership with Google reaffirms Unilog's commitment to using cutting-edge technology to solve complex B2B e-commerce challenges. By incorporating AI into its solutions, Unilog is poised to deliver unprecedented value to its customers and solidify its position as a leader in the B2B e-commerce industry.
About Unilog
Unilog is the leader in connected product content and commerce, delivering the platform, content, and connectivity businesses need to succeed in the digital arena. Our connected suite of solutions help wholesale distributors, manufacturers, and specialty retailers sell more, stay relevant, and reduce their cost to serve. For more information, visit www.UnilogCorp.com.
