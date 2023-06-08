PENTAGON 2000SQL PENTAGON 2000SQL PENTAGON 2000SQL

The Pentagon 2000SQL™ system provides comprehensive functionality with Add-On Module that Enables Integration to Web Storefront for Product Sales.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Pentagon 2000SQL™ system provides comprehensive functionality to manage sourcing, supply chains, and distribution. For companies looking to expand their distribution through a web storefront, we are pleased to announce the new Pentagon 2000 interface for the Shopify global commerce platform.

The Pentagon 2000SQL™ Shopify eCommerce interface provides two-way integration to the Shopify platform. Advanced Pentagon server automation is utilized to publish inventory items onto the Shopify platform and import orders from the Shopify platform back into the Pentagon system for order processing and fulfillment. Administration features are included to integrate and manage customer records and ship-to addresses. The customer invoice process is integrated as well, and support is provided for customer order cancelations prior to shipment.

In addition to the existing benefits of the Pentagon 2000 back-end system, the Shopify platform provides industry-leading capabilities to allow development of customized web storefronts with graphics and logos that match your company brand imaging. Further, since the storefront runs on the Shopify platform, limited additional resources are required for the existing Pentagon 2000 server infrastructure and Shopify provides the global 24x7x365 storefront infrastructure as part of their platform offering.

For more information about the Pentagon 2000SQL™ Shopify Interface, please contact your company representative or the Pentagon 2000 sales team at sales@pentagon2000.com.

About PENTAGON 2000 Software, Inc. (www.pentagon2000.com)

PENTAGON 2000 Software, Inc. is a leading supplier of enterprise software systems in the Aerospace, Defense and Electronics industries. PENTAGON 2000 develops, licenses and supports PENTAGON 2000SQL, a state of the art, fully-integrated software system that conforms to the unique business processes, quality assurance systems and regulatory requirements found in the Aerospace, Defense and Electronics Industries. PENTAGON 2000SQL is the leading, integrated solution for enterprises and functional units engaged in the following operations and activities:

▪ Parts Distribution and Brokerage

▪ Repair and Overhaul of Complex Equipment (MRO)

▪ Logistics Supply & Supply Chain Management

▪ Heavy Aircraft Maintenance and Depot Maintenance

▪ PMA, Build-to-Print and Discrete Manufacturing

▪ Government Contracting

▪ Commercial and Military Air Fleet Operation

▪ Fixed Base Operations

