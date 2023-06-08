UNBELIZEABLUE Wraps Film Production
Upcoming feature documentary on women’s marine conservation leadership in Belize now moves onto post-production phase.CARLSBAD, CALIFORNIA, USA, June 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Eclectic Aspirations is pleased to announce the completion of principal photography for its upcoming documentary, currently titled UNBELIZEABLUE. The film explores pioneering marine conservation work in Belize, led mostly by women of diverse backgrounds, whose collaborative vision to preserve a unique and threatened ecosystem serves as a model for coastal communities around the world.
“Over the past 15 months, our production team has interviewed close to 40 film participants across Belize who have shared with us their challenges and aspirations to safeguard the country’s Barrier Reef Reserve System, a UNESCO World Heritage Site and the world’s second largest coral reef system,” explained Director/Producer Eladio Arvelo. “Having completed our last filming trip to Belize this past month, we look forward to resuming post-production of our world-class documentary that showcases Belizeans’ efforts to coexist and thrive with nature.”
“We are delighted by the overwhelmingly positive feedback we’ve received so far,” remarked Producer Phil Karp, who conceived the original theme for the documentary. “It was an honor to share the stage with the U.S. Ambassador to Belize, Michelle Kwan, who graciously hosted a pre-screening of our film’s extended production trailer and a candid panel discussion on marine conservation with fellow participants Senator Janelle Chanona (Vice President of Oceana Belize) and Julie Robinson (Belize Program Director for The Nature Conservancy).”
Eclectic Aspirations appreciates the ample local news coverage from 7 News Belize, Caribbean Culture and Lifestyle, Love FM, and The San Pedro Sun, among other sources, in addition to logistical film services provided by Feste Films. “Feste Films is known for its support to environmental efforts in Belize, so we are pleased to be working with Eclectic Aspirations. We are coming together to tell the stories of remarkable conservation efforts led by remarkable women,” stated Feste Films Co-Director, Kimberly Bowman, who served as Belizean Production Manager for the project’s third and fourth filming trips to Belize.
UNBELIZEABLUE is a fiscally sponsored project of the International Documentary Association (IDA), a 501(c)(3) nonprofit arts organization. Contributions for UNBELIZEABLUE are payable to IDA and are tax-deductible as allowed by law. Major funding to wrap film production was provided by the Belize Marine Fund window of the Mesoamerican Reef (MAR) Fund, with additional funding provided by The Lighthouse Foundation and the M.A. Beyster Fund.
“As independent filmmakers, we are grateful for the financial support provided by partners aligned with our efforts to deliver an inspiring message on conservation to a worldwide audience,” explained Eladio Arvelo. “To learn more about our documentary and how you can join our efforts, please visit the film’s official website at www.unbelizeablue.org”
About Eclectic Aspirations
Eclectic Aspirations LLC is a nonfiction film production company specializing in uplifting documentaries that showcase inspiring human stories from around the world. The company was founded in 2016 by Eladio Arvelo and is based in Carlsbad, California (USA). For more information about the company’s award-winning films, visit www.eclecticaspirations.com
