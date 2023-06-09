Easy AI Checker Launches Free App to Quickly Flag Plagiarism and AI-Generated Content
Online Tool will generate PDF report automatically. Easy and fast way to check any webpage, doc, pdf or text for editors, employers, and educators.PORTLAND, OR, USA, June 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- CompanionLink Software has launched the Easy AI Checker App, a new tool that helps users detect AI-generated content, launched today. For the purpose of avoiding false flags, the tool uses GPT Zero and proprietary logic. Only Easy AI Checker can run plagiarism and AI checks simultaneously, making it the most powerful tool available in the market.
“We created Easy AI Checker to help people protect themselves from AI-generated content,” said Wayland Bruns, CEO of Easy AI Checker. “AI-generated content is becoming increasingly sophisticated, and it can be difficult to tell the difference between human-generated and AI-generated content. Easy AI Checker makes it easy to detect AI-generated content so that you can make informed decisions about the information you consume.”
There is a free version of Easy AI Checker available for first-time users, and there is a paid version that allows unlimited use for a small fee. The tool can be used by simply pasting the text you wish to check into the text box and clicking the "Check" button. Easy AI Checker will then scan the text and provide you with a result within seconds. Using Easy AI Checker, users will be able to detect content generated by artificial intelligence. As part of the tool, GPTZero and proprietary logic are used to prevent false flags from being raised.
The use of AI text checkers can assist you in identifying and preventing plagiarism in your papers. As students, writers, as well as business professionals, this is something that is very important for them to know. There are a number of AI text checking tools that can help you spot potential problems with your content, such as plagiarism or misleading statements. If you do this, then you can avoid any potential negative consequences resulting in academic sanctions or legal action, in the long run. Easy AI Checker can be used by anyone who wants to improve their writing skills or ensure that their content is original.
Easy AI Checker is a valuable tool for editors who wants to protect themselves from harmful AI-generated content. You can use the tool for a very affordable price and it is very easy to use. Whenever you are unsure about the authenticity of the content you are consuming, Easy AI Checker is a great tool for verifying whether the content you consume is authentic or not. With AI text checkers, you can ensure that your emails, reports, and other documents are clear and concise. By doing this, you will be able to communicate your ideas to your audience in a more effective manner.
Easy AI Checker is a product by CompanionLink Software, Inc.
CompanionLink® was founded in 1987 and primarily focuses on products that enable people to synchronize their PC to their mobile phones. Few software companies last for 36 years. As a company with a history that spans from the dawn of the mobile device and predates the creation of the internet, we have a unique perspective on the relevance of technologies today. For more information, please visit www.companionlink.com and www.dejaoffice.com.
