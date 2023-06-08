Top-level Tajikistan - Qatar talks

TAJIKISTAN, June 8 - Discussion of issues of cooperation between Tajikistan and Qatar started at a face-to-face meeting of the heads of state and continued at the expanded negotiations with the participation of official delegations of the two countries.

The Founder of Peace and National Unity – Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, His Excellency Emomali Rahmon, sincerely welcomed to the Republic of Tajikistan the Honorable guest – the Emir of the State of Qatar, His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and his accompanying delegation.

During the meeting and negotiations, which took place in an atmosphere of friendship, mutual understanding and trust, the parties considered a set of important issues of bilateral cooperation and prospects for its development and expansion, further strengthening of the legal framework, relations between the two countries in the political, economic, commercial, investment, cultural and humanitarian spheres.

During the review of ways to further enhance the constructive interstate political dialogue, the need to expand inter-parliamentary cooperation was assessed as a favorable basis for this process.

The parties expressed their satisfaction with the level and process of relations between the two countries and with the course of their sustainable development.

The increase in the volume of exchange of goods, the expansion of the structure of mutual trade and the attraction of Qatari investors to various sectors of the Tajik economy were deemed necessary.

Tajikistan, along with confirming the good common experience, expressed its interest in expanding its cooperation with Qatar in the field of investment.

It is worth noting that the two countries still have wide opportunities in this area of partnership, and their active use meets the interests of the parties.

The implementation of the first stage of the "Diyar Dushanbe" complex project by the "Diyar" company of Qatar was considered an example of effective cooperation between the two countries.

The use of abundant opportunities in the fields of energy, various sectors of industry, especially light industry, food, mineral processing, ferrous and non-ferrous metallurgy, agriculture and tourism was called beneficial for both countries.

The possibility of long-term beneficial cooperation between the two countries for the establishment of joint production enterprises, processing and production of competitive export products, especially drinking water and high-quality environmentally friendly fruits and vegetables was also discussed.

During the meeting, the parties paid attention to the issue of holding business forums and exhibitions of goods and products of the two countries in each other's territories and to the effective activity of the Intergovernmental Commission on economic, commercial, technical and scientific cooperation.

The parties also discussed the development of cooperation in the field of tourism, the opening of air routes between the two countries, the possibility of expanding cultural and humanitarian relations, especially in the fields of science and education, culture, healthcare and other social sectors.

The sincere gratitude of the Tajik people was expressed to the Qatari side for their unbiased assistance in the construction of the "Central Cathedral Mosque of Dushanbe".

During the negotiations, the main regional and international topics and issues of further development and strengthening of the partnership of the parties within the framework of multilateral structures, cooperation between the two countries in the framework of international and regional organizations were discussed.

The State of Qatar was thanked for its continuous support of Tajikistan's global actions in the field of water and climate, including the fifth initiative of the Republic of Tajikistan to declare 2025 as the International Year of Glaciers’ Preservation.

In conclusion, the Emir of the State of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, wished success to the national football team of Tajikistan, which will participate in the final round of the Asian Football Cup for the first time. It is worth mentioning that the Asian Football Cup will be held in January-February 2024 in the capital of the State of Qatar.