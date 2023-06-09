A.S. IN RT CONCORD STUDENT SELECTED FOR SCHOLARSHIP
SAN MATEO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- A Gurnick Academy of Medical Artsߴ A.S. in Radiologic Technology student was recently awarded the Royce Osborn Minority Scholarship from the American Registry of Radiologic Technologists.* Cynthya Cambero, a first-year student, received $4,000 and a certificate honoring her at the Concord Campus on Friday, May 26, 2023.
Pictured here from left to right: Christine Zeitler, instructor; Cynthya Cambero, Concord student and scholarship winner; and Marcus Tromp, campus director.
“Cynthya has excelled didactically and clinically,” says Elizabeth Rosebrock, A.S. in Radiologic Technology Program director. “She came into the program as a healthcare professional wanting to take the next step of starting her medical imaging career journey! She’s been employed as a healthcare professional at local institutions. These allowed her to shine when displaying professionalism and excellent patient care in the didactic clinical setting,” says Rosebrock.
While Marcus Tromp, Concord Campus director, adds, “We are very excited to congratulate Cynthya for the Royce Osborn Minority Student Scholarship. Cynthya has almost completed her first year at Gurnick Academy in the A.S. in Radiologic Technology program,” says Tromp. “She has been a stellar student, maintaining a 3.9 GPA thus far. By and large, she has represented the local Concord, CA, community by continuing her career in healthcare.”
“The first step was applying,” says Cambero of the award process. “In addition to basic information, there were questions about prior education and/or experience in the medical field, volunteer experience, and any interests or hobbies. This was followed by a series of essay questions including personal/professional strengths and weaknesses, leadership abilities, and my financial situation,” she says.
When asked about the next steps, Cambero says, “Upon passing board exams and obtaining a radiography license, I will prepare for the licensing exams in computed tomography and mammography.
“I am so grateful for the opportunity to go to Gurnick, says the award recipient. “Thanks to Gurnick instructors, I am more prepared and confident as I begin the final half of my program.”~
Gurnick Academy is a private academy offering quality allied health, imaging, and nursing programs operating six campuses in California with locations with remote learning options in multiple other states.
*The American Registry of Radiologic Technologists® (ARRT),®† the world’s largest credentialing organization, created the Royce Osborn Minority Student Scholarship to assist entry-level minority students in radiography, sonography, magnetic resonance, radiation therapy, or nuclear medicine programs. The scholarship is created in honor of Royce Osborn and funded through an endowment from the ARRT® and contributions from individual donors.
†ARRT,® American Registry of Radiologic Technologists,® R.T.(MR)(ARRT),® and R.T.(T)(ARRT)® are registered trademarks owned by The American Registry of Radiologic Technologists.® Gurnick Academy is not licensed by, endorsed by, or affiliated with The American Registry of Radiologic Technologists.®
