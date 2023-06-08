Vietjet offers Sky Care travel insurance on all international flights

VIETNAM, June 8 - HCM CITY — Vietjet has offered a comprehensive insurance package Sky Care for passengers flying with the airline on all international flights from June 6 to increase the wonderful experience on international flights across five continents.

These international routes connect Việt Nam and Kazhakstan, Australia, India, South Korea, Japan, Hong Kong, Taiwan (China), Indonesia, Singapore, Malaysia and Thailand.

With Sky Care insurance package, passengers are fully insured on the entire flight journey with benefits including reimbursement of medical expenses incurred due to accidents or illnesses (including COVID-19), flight-related problems (including flight delay, baggage delay, baggage loss or damage, lost travel documents), and global travel and medical support services 24/7.

The total value of insurance benefits is up to VNĐ100 million (nearly US$4,300), Vietjet said.

It added that passengers who successfully purchase tickets and fly any international flights will be insured, applied to all ticket classes, including Eco, Deluxe, SkyBoss, and Business. Passengers can look up the insurance certificate information after 24 hours from the time of completing their flights at: https://vietjetair.hdinsurance.com.vn/search-insurance-policy.hdi or call the hotline: (+84) 1900 068 898 for checking information and live instructions. — VNS