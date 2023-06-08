Thursday, June 8
State hauls in over $550M from second cap-and-trade auction
Washington’s second quarterly auction for pollution allowances will likely bring in more than $557 million, a higher-than-expected jump in revenue that the state can put toward programs to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and fight climate change. That cash infusion is on top of the nearly $300 million the state made from its first auction in February, and whatever the state will make in its final auctions later this year. The money generated by the auctions will pay for programs meant to limit climate change and its negative effects. Almost $2 billion of the revenue set aside by the Legislature this year will go toward electrifying ferries and ports, helping lower costs for heat pumps, investing in transit, helping tribal communities dealing with disproportionate fallout from climate change, and more. Continue reading at WA State Standard. (Getty Images)
WA has strongest economy across all U.S. states, report says. What makes state the best?
WalletHub examined all 50 states, as well as the District of Columbia, and assessed their economic strength and performance based on 28 key indicators. These factors fell into three categories: economic activity, economic health and innovation potential. Washington ranks first overall out of all state economies, but it also ranks highly in other categories, WalletHub found. Of the three key dimensions, the Evergreen State ranked second for economic activity and innovation potential but is 14th for economic health. The state also scored well in key metrics. Here are the notable areas where Washington excels. Continue reading at Olympian.
State Sen. McCoy, who represented Tulalip and tribal causes, dies
Former state Sen. John McCoy — a Tulalip tribal member who often served as the only Native American voice in the state’s Legislature during his 17-year tenure — died Tuesday. Born on the Tulalip Reservation, John McCoy served in the U.S. Air Force for 20 years. After retiring from the Air Force, he returned to Tulalip to take over as the executive director of governmental affairs and managed the tribe’s business. John McCoy ran for state representative as a Democrat in 2002 in the 38th Legislative District, representing Everett, Marysville and Tulalip. He won, and he continued to win reelection until 2013 when the Snohomish County Council selected him to fill a vacancy in the state Senate. As a lawmaker, he fought for tribal sovereignty, education and the environment. John McCoy pushed for the passage of the Native American Voting Rights Act to expand voting access in tribal communities. He was also key to the 2015 passage of “Since Time Immemorial” tribal educational practices at Washington K-12 schools. Continue reading at Everett Herald. (Ted S. Warren)
Aberdeen Daily World
Neo-Nazi flyers appear in central Grays Harbor
Hate should have no home on Grays Harbor
Where now? Fire departments examine path forward
Axios
Seattle employers embrace hybrid flexibility
Seattle’s No. 1 in pickleball courts
Bellingham Herald
Wildfire smoke causing air quality to drop in some parts of Whatcom County and beyond
Capital Press
Researchers build a robotic ‘bee’
Columbian
C-Tran electric buses hit the road in Clark County
Vancouver approves $1M to upgrade Safe Stay Communities
Everett Herald
Business Briefly: Port of Everett named Job Creator of the Year
Extra credit for financial literacy: Bankers teach kids the basics
The Inlander
As Camp Hope closes, Spokane politicians inch closer to a regional response to homelessness
Spokane Low Income Housing Consortium hopes to use federal grant money to clear the way for new homes
News Tribune
Should Manny Ellis’ drug use be discussed at trial of officers accused of killing him?
Pierce County school district agrees to settle sexual assault lawsuit for $7.6 million
Olympian
Puget Sound Business Journal
Tulalip Tribes economic development leader John McCoy dies at 79
Seattle council member proposes local capital gains tax
Seattle Children’s cutting over 100 jobs in ‘management restructure’
Seattle Times
What’s going on with the Regional Homelessness Authority?
Indigenous people from across Pacific help build Swinomish clam garden
Shoreline legalizes ‘cottage housing’ clusters north of Seattle
As people work from home, Sound Transit bets $350M on 3 new parking garages
Seattle schools say they can’t stop area shootings, need help to deter them
Skagit Valley Herald
Skagit, Whatcom counties begin burn bans June 9
Opinion: Local expertise on affordable housing should be matched by funding urgency
Spokesman Review
No staff cuts at Spokane VA due to budget deficit, regional director says after visiting Mann-Grandstaff
Walla Walla Union Bulletin
Community Council releases latest study about accessible broadband internet
WA State Standard
KING 5 TV (NBC)
Overdose detection technology ‘Lifeguard’ could soon come to Seattle
6 arrested in scheme to steal $2.7 million in COVID relief funds meant for King County
‘Our identity, our consent, our data’: Women in tech seek stronger privacy protections for AI (Kuderer)
KOMO 4 TV (ABC)
Seattle mayor, city attorney react to failed city council vote on drug possession laws
Marysville among many Washington cities with limited drug treatment resources
KNKX Public Radio
How to stay safe from the smoke that’s spreading from the Canadian wildfires
KUOW Public Radio
2,400 UW researchers strike for raises, inclusivity
Teens are using 3D printers to make guns in Seattle area
Dockworkers slow down at West Coast ports amid ongoing labor dispute
KXLY (ABC)
Spokane Pride working alongside SPD to ensure safety during Saturday’s parade
Crosscut
Jail or treatment? Seattle City Council is split on drug possession (Robinson)
UW researchers go on strike over contract negotiations
MyNorthwest
6 charged in ‘one of the largest’ rental assistance fraud cases ever
Boeing accused of stealing trade secrets in new lawsuit
Seattle Schools unveils new safety plan to decrease gun violence