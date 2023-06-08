Thursday, June 8

State hauls in over $550M from second cap-and-trade auction

Washington’s second quarterly auction for pollution allowances will likely bring in more than $557 million, a higher-than-expected jump in revenue that the state can put toward programs to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and fight climate change. That cash infusion is on top of the nearly $300 million the state made from its first auction in February, and whatever the state will make in its final auctions later this year. The money generated by the auctions will pay for programs meant to limit climate change and its negative effects. Almost $2 billion of the revenue set aside by the Legislature this year will go toward electrifying ferries and ports, helping lower costs for heat pumps, investing in transit, helping tribal communities dealing with disproportionate fallout from climate change, and more. Continue reading at WA State Standard. (Getty Images)

WA has strongest economy across all U.S. states, report says. What makes state the best?

WalletHub examined all 50 states, as well as the District of Columbia, and assessed their economic strength and performance based on 28 key indicators. These factors fell into three categories: economic activity, economic health and innovation potential. Washington ranks first overall out of all state economies, but it also ranks highly in other categories, WalletHub found. Of the three key dimensions, the Evergreen State ranked second for economic activity and innovation potential but is 14th for economic health. The state also scored well in key metrics. Here are the notable areas where Washington excels. Continue reading at Olympian.

State Sen. McCoy, who represented Tulalip and tribal causes, dies

Former state Sen. John McCoy — a Tulalip tribal member who often served as the only Native American voice in the state’s Legislature during his 17-year tenure — died Tuesday. Born on the Tulalip Reservation, John McCoy served in the U.S. Air Force for 20 years. After retiring from the Air Force, he returned to Tulalip to take over as the executive director of governmental affairs and managed the tribe’s business. John McCoy ran for state representative as a Democrat in 2002 in the 38th Legislative District, representing Everett, Marysville and Tulalip. He won, and he continued to win reelection until 2013 when the Snohomish County Council selected him to fill a vacancy in the state Senate. As a lawmaker, he fought for tribal sovereignty, education and the environment. John McCoy pushed for the passage of the Native American Voting Rights Act to expand voting access in tribal communities. He was also key to the 2015 passage of “Since Time Immemorial” tribal educational practices at Washington K-12 schools. Continue reading at Everett Herald. (Ted S. Warren)

