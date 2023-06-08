Submit Release
PRIDE in All Who Serve

The Department of the Navy and I are proud to stand with the Department of Defense today at the 12th Annual Pride Month celebration.

LGBTQI+ Sailors, Marines, civilians and contractors stand in defense of our Nation every day to execute our mission and defeat our adversaries. It is through our collective efforts that we can further realize a culture where everyone is treated with dignity, respect, support, and equal opportunity.

As the 78th Secretary of the Navy, I am proud of the service of every American who takes the oath to put their lives on the line in defense of our country – and their families, who make their service possible.

