Chip sealing begins today on ND 1 and ND 200

BISMARCK, N.D. – Application of oil and rock chips – known as chip sealing – begins today on N.D. Highway 1 and N.D. 200 and involves the cities of Hannaford and Cooperstown. The work will take place on N.D. 1 from the junction of N.D. 26, near Dazey to the west junction of N.D. 200. Additionally, work will take place on N.D. 200 from the east junction of N.D. 1 to one mile east of Cooperstown. Chip sealing will preserve and extend the life of the pavement.



During construction, flaggers and a pilot car will control traffic. Drivers may experience short delays of up to 15 minutes. A width restriction of 15 feet is in place. Speed will be reduced to 55 mph following the operation until the pavement has cured. Drivers are reminded to expect the possibility of loose rock chips.



The North Dakota Department of Transportation would like to remind motorists to slow down and use caution throughout the work zone.



For more information about construction projects and road conditions throughout North Dakota, call 511 or visit the ND Roads map at travel.dot.nd.gov.



