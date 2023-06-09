Weaver Technologies Breaks New Ground with Recognition on CRN’s 2023 Solution Provider 500 List
Weaver Technologies debuts on CRN's 2023 Solution Provider 500, marking a milestone achievement for the innovative IT solutions provider.
Weaver Technologies is incredibly honored to be recognized on this esteemed list of solution providers.”FREDRICKSBURG, TEXAS, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, June 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Weaver Technologies, LLC, a leading provider of innovative IT solutions, is proud to announce a milestone achievement: earning a position on CRN’s distinguished 2023 Solution Provider 500 List.
— Donald Weaver
CRN's annual Solution Provider 500 ranks North America's largest solution providers by revenue and serves as the gold standard for recognizing some of the channel's most successful companies. This year's list of companies represents combined revenue of more than $475.9 billion, and the honorees are among the top influencers impacting today's IT industry and the global technology supply chain.
"Weaver Technologies is incredibly honored to be recognized on this esteemed list of solution providers," expressed Donald Weaver, Founder and CEO of Weaver Technologies. "This achievement underscores our unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional solutions and services to our valued customers. We greatly appreciate the trust they place in us, as well as the strong partnerships we have formed with industry-leading organizations. Our customers and partners are at the core of our success, and we are dedicated to continuing our collaborative efforts to drive innovation, growth, and shared success."
Weaver Technologies' inclusion in the Solution Provider 500 list marks its debut as one of the top 35 newcomers. This notable achievement reflects the company's rapid growth and its adeptness at staying agile in the dynamic technology landscape.
"It's a distinct honor to recognize CRN's 2023 Solution Provider 500. These are today's top technology integrators, strategic service providers, and IT consulting firms, making this list the go-to resource for creating strategic partnerships among technology vendors and today's top-performing IT solution providers," said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. "My heartfelt congratulations go out to each of these companies for the significant impact they make on the continued growth and success of the IT channel."
CRN’s 2022 Solution Provider 500 list is available online at http://www.CRN.com/SP500 and a sample from the list will be featured in the June issue of CRN Magazine.
About Weaver Technologies
Weaver Technologies was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fredericksburg, TX. Our company is committed to delivering “the Right IT solutions, at the Right time, for the Right reason” to help businesses of all sizes navigate the constantly evolving technology landscape. We work closely with our clients to develop customized solutions that address their unique needs and challenges, whether it's designing a new data center, implementing a robust data protection strategy, or optimizing their network for maximum efficiency. Our experienced professionals are dedicated to achieving client satisfaction by providing the highest quality technology solutions and support, ensuring that we are equipped to solve even the most complex business challenges. For more information, please visit www.weavertech.us.
About The Channel Company
The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance through its expertise in media, events, consulting, education, and marketing services. Serving as the channel catalyst, The Channel Company connects technology suppliers, solution providers, and end-users, driving innovation and success in the ever-evolving technology marketplace. With over 30 years of industry experience, The Channel Company remains committed to providing innovative solutions to address the challenges faced by technology professionals. For more information, visit www.thechannelcompany.com.
©2023 The Channel Company, LLC. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, LLC. All rights reserved.
Rachel Stewart
Weaver Technologies
