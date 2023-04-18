The Sales Collective Announces Innovative Partnership with Semplar Science Corp

The Sales Collective partners with Semplar Science to revolutionize sales training with scientific methodology. Enhanced performance and results for clients.
DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, April 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Enhancing Sales Training with Transformative Scientific Methodology
The Sales Collective, a leading provider of sales training, is proud to announce its new partnership with Semplar Science Corp, creator of Answer Intelligence (AQ)™. This cutting-edge scientific method for answering questions will revolutionize sales training, providing salespeople with the tools they need to better understand and meet their clients' needs.
As part of this partnership, The Sales Collective will have exclusive access to Semplar Science Corp's innovative training techniques, allowing the company's coaching professionals to undergo comprehensive training and better serve their clients. This collaboration is a significant step in The Sales Collective's mission to help sales professionals succeed in today's competitive market.
• Partnership with Semplar Science Corp., a pioneer of a new science of answers and influence.
• Exclusive access to groundbreaking scientific methodology for sales training
• Comprehensive training for The Sales Collective's coaching professionals
• Enhanced sales training and results for clients
"We are thrilled to partner with Semplar Science Corp and bring their innovative approach to our clients," said Steve Heroux, CEO of The Sales Collective. "This new scientific method is a game-changer for the sales industry, and we are excited to be at the forefront of this revolution."
Brian Glibkowski, PhD, CEO of Semplar Science Corp, shares Heroux's enthusiasm for the partnership: "The Sales Collective does training the right way. They provide a comprehensive learning journey over time to improve skills, knowledge, and growth for the sales professional. It is exciting to see AQ part of this transformative training experience. The value to sellers is simple, AQ enables authentic sales conversations where questions and answers come together for increased confidence, better relationships, and sales wins."
With this partnership, The Sales Collective reinforces its commitment to providing its clients with the latest sales techniques and strategies. By leveraging Semplar Science Corp's groundbreaking scientific methodology, The Sales Collective will offer enhanced sales training and drive better results for its clients.
About The Sales Collective
The Sales Collective is pioneering a new frontier in partnered selling and sales growth. Their customers & clients range from individuals who would like to improve their effectiveness and become true sales professionals to large corporations who would like to revamp, revitalize, or reimagine their entire sales operation from top to bottom. Capability, Coaching, and Continuation are the cornerstones of their process, and they help to reshape the way you think about selling in today’s marketplace. Visit us at: TheSalesCollective.com
