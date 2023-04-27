Weaver Technologies Named Dell Technologies Global Platinum Partner, Achieves Advanced Services Delivery Performance
Weaver Technologies Recognized as Dell Technologies Global Platinum Partner and Achieves Advanced Services Delivery Performance for 2023
We take pride in our partnership with Dell Technologies and look forward to leveraging our expertise to deliver even greater value to our clients.”FREDERICKSBURG, TEXAS, USA, April 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Weaver Technologies LLC, a leading provider of IT solutions and services, announced today that it has achieved the Dell Technologies Global Platinum Partner tier. This achievement is due to the exceptional performance of its subsidiary companies, Weaver Government Solutions, and McCollum Technologies Ltd., in the U.K., which have combined to form a global group. This recognition signifies that Weaver Technologies has met the highest standards in sales, services, and customer satisfaction and has demonstrated a deep understanding of Dell Technologies’ solutions. It is a testament to Weaver Technologies' commitment to delivering innovative IT solutions and services that meet the unique needs of its customers across the globe.
In addition to being recognized as a Dell Technologies Global Platinum Partner, Weaver Technologies has achieved Advanced Services Delivery Performance for Dell Technologies. This recognition reflects Weaver Technologies' expertise and capabilities in deploying and managing Dell Technologies solutions.
This recognition underscores Weaver Technologies’ ability to proficiently deploy Dell Technologies storage and enterprise solutions, thus accelerating IT transformation and enhancing customer satisfaction. Weaver Technologies' implementation engineers are required to maintain current product knowledge through training and prove their expertise through fully proctored exams to be certified to deploy on behalf of Dell Technologies.
Earning the Advanced Services Delivery Performance status indicates that Weaver Technologies has consistently ensured that customer solutions are appropriately registered for warranty support, seamlessly connected for remote monitoring and repair, and installed in the environment without requiring any additional assistance. This achievement is a testament to the company's commitment to delivering top-notch services and solutions that meet and exceed the expectations of its customers.
"We are honored to achieve the Dell Technologies Global Platinum Partner tier and Advanced Services Delivery Performance for 2023. These achievements are a result of our tireless efforts to provide our clients with the best IT solutions and services that fit their unique needs. We take pride in our partnership with Dell Technologies and look forward to leveraging our expertise to deliver even greater value to our clients." - Donald Weaver, CEO of Weaver Technologies.
About Weaver Technologies:
Weaver Technologies was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fredericksburg, TX. Our company is committed to delivering “the Right IT solutions, at the Right time, for the Right reason” to help businesses of all sizes navigate the constantly evolving technology landscape. We work closely with our clients to develop customized solutions that address their unique needs and challenges, whether it's designing a new data center, implementing a robust data protection strategy, or optimizing their network for maximum efficiency. Our experienced professionals are dedicated to achieving client satisfaction by providing the highest quality digital solutions and support, ensuring that we are equipped to solve even the most complex business challenges. For more information, please visit www.weavertech.us.
