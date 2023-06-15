Custom Computer Specialists, Inc. Earns Recognition on the 2023 CRN® Tech Elite 250 List
The Custom team takes pride in providing exceptional service and guidance to our clients.”HAUPPAUGE, NY, UNITED STATES, June 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Custom Computer Specialists, Inc. (“Custom”) announced today that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has honored Custom Computer Specialists on its 2023 Tech Elite 250 list. This list recognizes solution providers across the U.S. and Canada that have earned the highest level of technical certifications from leading technology suppliers such as Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Dell Technologies, Cisco and more. Companies chosen for the Tech Elite 250 list have distinguished themselves as dedicated and passionate solution providers willing to go above and beyond for their customers by ensuring they have the training and technical know-how necessary to provide expert-level service.
— Jay Whitchurch
Custom has been a perennial member of CRN’s Tech Elite 250 list. Their commitment to expert service and care, combined with maintaining consistent high levels of training and certification from IT vendors is why they’ve received this honor seven times in the past eight years. Custom is dedicated to offering its employees ongoing training and achieving specializations and certifications from its Tier 1 partners, including Cisco, HPE, Microsoft and Dell.
“CRN’s annual Tech Elite 250 list features the leading solution providers in the IT channel with the most in-depth technical knowledge, expertise, and certifications for providing the highest level of service for their customers,” said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. “These solution providers have continued to extend their aptitudes and abilities across various technologies and IT practices, demonstrating their commitment and value to their customers.”
“We are honored to once again be recognized on CRN’s 2023 Tech Elite 250 list. The Custom team takes pride in providing exceptional service and guidance to our clients. We do this, in no small part, through our dedication to being lifelong learners and maintaining close relationships with our critical partners,” said Jay Whitchurch, CEO of Custom Computer Specialists. “It is because of this dedication that we are able to deliver industry-leading solutions that enable our clients to achieve their goals”.
Coverage of the Tech Elite 250 is featured in the April issue of CRN Magazine and online at www.CRN.com/techelite250.
About Custom
Custom Computer Specialists (“Custom”) is a leading provider of technology solutions and services to both public- and private-sector clients. Custom provides technology solutions and services for core software, managed services, IT consulting, cyber security, cloud, and network design and implementation. Our simple goal is to understand where our clients are on their technology journey and help them get to where they need to be. Founded in 1979, Custom’s vast knowledge and experience make them a leading and trusted partner of educational institutions (K-12 and Higher Ed), healthcare organizations, nonprofits, and government agencies across the Northeast.
With main offices in Hauppauge, NY and Lincoln, RI, Custom has hundreds of employees across the Northeast. We strongly believe in “Right People, Right Results”. Providing the Right Results for our clients has earned Custom the numerous awards and distinctions: CRN North America “Elite 150”, “Elite 250” and “Security 100” for top Managed Service Providers; Best Cybersecurity and Best Computer Services in Long Island; Top 10 K12 Solution Providers; and Best Places to Work. Learn more at www.customonline.com.
About The Channel Company
The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end users. Backed by more than 40 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com
MaryAnn Benzola
Custom Computer Specialists
+1 631-761-1465
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn