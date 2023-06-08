Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,488 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 457,569 in the last 365 days.

Residential property price index for February - April 2023

MACAU, June 8 - Information from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) indicated that the overall residential property price index for February - April 2023 increased by 0.9% over the previous period (January - March 2023) to 251.2. The indices for the Macao Peninsula (249.9) and Taipa & Coloane (256.6) rose by 0.8% and 1.1% respectively.

The index for existing residential units (269.6) went up by 0.9%, with the indices for those in the Macao Peninsula (259.9) and Taipa & Coloane (308.2) rising by 0.8% and 1.2% respectively. Analysed by age of building, the indices for residential units of buildings between 11 and 20 years old and for those of 5 years old or less increased by 1.8% and 1.1% respectively, whereas the index for those between 6 and 10 years old decreased by 0.1%. Meanwhile, the index for pre-sale residential units (290.7) grew by 0.1%.

The indices for residential units with a usable floor area of 100 square metres or more and for those with less than 50 square metres increased by 1.9% and 1.2% respectively, while the index for those with a floor area between 50 and 74.9 square metres stayed flat over the previous period.

In comparison with February - April 2022, the overall residential property price index fell by 3.8%, with the indices for the Macao Peninsula and Taipa & Coloane dropping by 4.5% and 0.6% respectively.

You just read:

Residential property price index for February - April 2023

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more