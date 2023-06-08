MACAU, June 8 - Information from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) indicated that the overall residential property price index for February - April 2023 increased by 0.9% over the previous period (January - March 2023) to 251.2. The indices for the Macao Peninsula (249.9) and Taipa & Coloane (256.6) rose by 0.8% and 1.1% respectively.

The index for existing residential units (269.6) went up by 0.9%, with the indices for those in the Macao Peninsula (259.9) and Taipa & Coloane (308.2) rising by 0.8% and 1.2% respectively. Analysed by age of building, the indices for residential units of buildings between 11 and 20 years old and for those of 5 years old or less increased by 1.8% and 1.1% respectively, whereas the index for those between 6 and 10 years old decreased by 0.1%. Meanwhile, the index for pre-sale residential units (290.7) grew by 0.1%.

The indices for residential units with a usable floor area of 100 square metres or more and for those with less than 50 square metres increased by 1.9% and 1.2% respectively, while the index for those with a floor area between 50 and 74.9 square metres stayed flat over the previous period.

In comparison with February - April 2022, the overall residential property price index fell by 3.8%, with the indices for the Macao Peninsula and Taipa & Coloane dropping by 4.5% and 0.6% respectively.