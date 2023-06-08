Brand Logo – “MICE² MACAO x HENGQIN” Makes Debut! Creating a New Brand of “Multi-Venue Event”

MACAU, June 8 - On 7 June, the Macao Trade and Investment Promotion Institute (IPIM) and the Economic Development Bureau of Guangdong-Macao In-Depth Co-operation Zone in Hengqin jointly launched the brand logo “MICE² Macao x Hengqin” for “multi-venue event”. The launch ceremony was held at the Multi-functional Hall of the Complex of Commerce and Trade Co-operation Platform for China and Portuguese-speaking Countries. The brand logo is released to better showcase the advantages of the Macao-Hengqin MICE platform to the international community, facilitate the synergistic development of MICE industry of the two places so as to provide concerted driving force for industrial development. The ceremony was attended by guests from the Macau Fair & Trade Association, Macao Convention & Exhibition Association, Association of Advertising Agents of Macau, Macau Federal Commercial Association of Convention & Exhibition Industry, as well as representatives of Macao’s MICE and tourism industries.

New brand debuting

“MICE² Macao x Hengqin” is a brand-new logo designed for Macao and Hengqin to jointly promote the mode of “multi-venue event” in a unified manner, also a milestone that marks the first step to demonstrate a consistent image of “multi-venue event”. Its design concept is derived from the cross-regional characteristic of “multi-venue events”. In its layout, the element of “gate” represents interconnection and interworking between Macao and Hengqin; also symbolises the entrance of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area that welcomes enterprises and professionals worldwide to share the development opportunities in the Greater Bay Area.

In its English name, MICE² Macao x Hengqin, MICE stands for Meetings, Incentives, Conventions and Exhibitions; the square (²), on the one hand, represents the integration of Macao and the Guangdong-Macao In-Depth Co-operation Zone in Hengqin in the MICE sector, which has created a new norm of MICE business through “multi-venue events”; on the other hand, it represents the expectation for the MICE collaboration between Macao and Hengqin, believing that their collaboration will lead to an exponential increase in boosting not only the MICE projects but also the business investment brought by the MICE events.

The new brand logo which is designed for joint promotion of the two places will be used domestically and internationally at different MICE events, world-renowned MICE magazines and leading online platforms, giving more exposure to the unique advantages in the MICE industry of the two places, enhancing the international influence of the Macao-Hengqin MICE platform.

To attract more MICE projects to be held in Macao and Hengqin in line with the development of the market, Macao and Hengqin will increase efforts in promoting the brand logo of “MICE² Macao x Hengqin” online and offline, and launch industrial promotions through influential media, including advertising, advertorials, release of pre-event and post-event information, and various means. Furthermore, the brand logo of “MICE² Macao x Hengqin” will launch its official website and WeChat public account in order to improve the transparency of information, and provide MICE information to all sectors in an all-round manner.

Strong and concerted efforts spotlighting new advantages

Closer collaboration between Macao and Hengqin has yielded positive results. The 1st China (Macao) High-quality Consumption Exhibition & Hengqin Global Bay Areas Forum and BEYOND Expo 2023 were successfully held, further promoting the innovative mode of “multi-venue events”, also effectively facilitating the integration of the advantages of Macao and Hengqin.

Next, the Macao and Hengqin will join hands to participate in the IT&CMA (Thailand), the IBTM World (Spain) and other overseas events, to build up international communication and enhance international influence.

Moreover, Macao and Hengqin will jointly organise an investment promotion delegation, offer training programmes for each other, and develop a collaboration mechanism. And then, the two sides will team up to hold MICE promotional activities in Macao and the Mainland, participate in major international and regional MICE events, aiming to launch more MICE projects via the innovative mode of “multi-venue event”.