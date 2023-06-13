The Importance of Nurturing the Special Father-Child Bond This Father’s Day
Dads make a difference in the lives of their children every day just by showing up and being present.”AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, June 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The entire month of June, Abiie, LLC (AB-BEE) is honoring those dads who give tirelessly and dedicate time to make a difference in their children’s lives. Numerous studies have shown that when dads are actively involved with their infants, they grow to become more secure, confident, independent, and more interested in exploring the world around them.
— Abiie, LLC founder - Kenneth Chuah
In fact, bonding begins in the infancy stage. With this in mind, learning how to properly carry a newborn to start that special bonding stage is essential. With the award-winning HuggsⓇ Hip Seat Baby Carrier dad can feel secure and prevent accidents. It’s an easy start to learning how to hold a baby in your lap, on your shoulder, in a chair, on your hip, and cradled in your arms. Easy and comfortable carrier products like these give parents peace of mind.
As a father - Award-winning Founder, Inventor, and Design Engineer, Kenneth Chuah - has made it his mission to design top of the line baby essentials. Abiie earned national acclaim when the brand’s fully adjustable Junior Y High Chair debuted on both The Ellen Degeneres Show and The Steve Harvey Show.
“Dads make a difference in the lives of their children every day just by showing up and being present,” explains Kenneth Chuah. “Our HuggsⓇ Hip Seat Baby Carrier features an intuitive, ergonomic design to encourage more magical moments of togetherness, no matter where life takes you.”
Lightweight yet rugged, the award-winning HuggsⓇ Hip Seat Baby Carrier boasts a one-of-a-kind patented hipbelt that ensures a smooth, quiet transition from carrier to crib, along with all-day comfort for dad’s hips and back. Approved by the International Hip Dysplasia InstituteⓇ, the career includes modern FlexspanⓇ technology ideal for use by parents or grandparent babysitters.
This is a great companion for active dads who want to keep baby close while at home and on-the-go, this intuitive baby gear essential offers six carrying positions that grow with the family, in addition to:
A 3D mesh dual-layer breathable center panel for instant temperature control to help keep parent and baby equally comfortable on a cool, windy evening or hot summer day.
An adjustable sleeping hood that offers privacy and support while sleeping or feeding while protecting baby from sun and wind.
Padded, adjustable crisscross or backpack-style straps for optimal carrying comfort and fit while ensuring balanced weight distribution, alleviating pressure on the wearer's back and shoulders.
Convenient front-zip storage pocket to keep pacifiers, wipes, smart phones, keys, and other vital items close at hand.
About Abiie, LLC:
Abiie, LLC was founded in 2007 by award-winning inventor and product design engineer Kenneth Chuah to support healthy families and a healthy planet. An alumnus of the University of Texas, Austin, Chuah is a prize winner of Austin’s Product Competition (2004) and a former design engineer for Motorola. In 2007, he turned his focus to the world of child gear, developing a mission to combine the highest standards of safety with best-in-class durability, functionality, and performance. Now, Abiie, LLC has earned international acclaim and the approval of parents everywhere with patented, award-winning designs that change the way families do mealtime and more. Shop the complete safety-tested collection online at abiie.com. Follow @abiiebaby on Instagram for product updates, reviews, special offers and more. Abiie, LLC - More than baby gear, a way of life!
