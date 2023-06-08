Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,495 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 457,471 in the last 365 days.

Farewell, Sandra De Vee Fargas, Wife Of Actor Antonio Fargas

Sandra De Vee Fargas (left), pictured here with husband, actor Antonio Fargas

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, USA, June 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Veteran real estate executive Sandra De Vee Fargas, wife of noted actor Antonio Fargas (best known for his role as “Huggy Bear” on ABC-TV’s “Starsky & Hutch” during the 1970’s) passed away on April 25th, 2023, with Mr. Fargas by her side. She was 80.

Born Sandra Oliphant in Yorkton, Saskatchewan, Canada on October 5th, 1942 – the youngest of six children – she and her family relocated to Alburnett, Iowa (Sandra’s father was a farmer, mother was a homemaker). After graduation from high school, Sandra moved to Los Angeles. While raising her two children, she worked in real estate at the investment firm of Kaplan & Black – later renamed and reorganized as Black Equities. Within this time, Sandra met Antonio Fargas and they were married in 2006. After decades of work in real estate, Sandra retired and relocated with Fargas to Las Vegas, Nevada.

Sandra De Vee Fargas is survived by her devoted husband, Antonio, son Kevin and wife Geraldine; daughter Tiffany; stepson Justin and wife Nikki; six grandchildren and her beloved dog Chloe.

A private memorial service will be held.

Angelo Ellerbee
Double XXposure Media Relations
+1 201-224-6570
angelo@dxxnyc.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube

You just read:

Farewell, Sandra De Vee Fargas, Wife Of Actor Antonio Fargas

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Movie Industry, Real Estate & Property Management, Social Media


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more