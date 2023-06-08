Farewell, Sandra De Vee Fargas, Wife Of Actor Antonio Fargas
EINPresswire.com/ -- Veteran real estate executive Sandra De Vee Fargas, wife of noted actor Antonio Fargas (best known for his role as “Huggy Bear” on ABC-TV’s “Starsky & Hutch” during the 1970’s) passed away on April 25th, 2023, with Mr. Fargas by her side. She was 80.
Born Sandra Oliphant in Yorkton, Saskatchewan, Canada on October 5th, 1942 – the youngest of six children – she and her family relocated to Alburnett, Iowa (Sandra’s father was a farmer, mother was a homemaker). After graduation from high school, Sandra moved to Los Angeles. While raising her two children, she worked in real estate at the investment firm of Kaplan & Black – later renamed and reorganized as Black Equities. Within this time, Sandra met Antonio Fargas and they were married in 2006. After decades of work in real estate, Sandra retired and relocated with Fargas to Las Vegas, Nevada.
Sandra De Vee Fargas is survived by her devoted husband, Antonio, son Kevin and wife Geraldine; daughter Tiffany; stepson Justin and wife Nikki; six grandchildren and her beloved dog Chloe.
A private memorial service will be held.
Angelo Ellerbee
