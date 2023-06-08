Life Elements says “Hello!!” Amidst CBD-Centric Industry Fallout

Martha and Curt Van Inwegen, The Heart of Life Elements Wellness Products Life Elements Logo Life Elements Plant Based Body Oil and Signature CBD Bath Bomb Products

Hello!! Life Elements wants to let people know they aren’t going anywhere, and they are “here to help you heal”.

As another CBD-centric player 'bids farewell', bath, body, and wellness brand Life Elements says ‘Hello!!’” — Martha Van Inwegen, Founder of Life Elements