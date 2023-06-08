Life Elements says “Hello!!” Amidst CBD-Centric Industry Fallout
Hello!! Life Elements wants to let people know they aren’t going anywhere, and they are “here to help you heal”.
As another CBD-centric player 'bids farewell', bath, body, and wellness brand Life Elements says ‘Hello!!’”ATASCADERO, CALIFORNIA, US, June 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Hello!! Life Elements wants to let people know they aren’t going anywhere, and they are “here to help you heal”. While many CBD-centric businesses in the US have shuttered, Life Elements continues to consistently focus on providing the best CBD and non-CBD, nature-based body care products to its loyal customers and retail partners throughout the US and Hong Kong.
Life Elements award-winning bath, body, and skincare collection, known for its health benefits and efficacy, recently, became the first company in the California Department of Public Health's Southern Region and second in the State to secure certification for Cosmetic Manufacturing / Industrial Hemp: Registration #117456. This means that Life Element’s award-winning collection of nature-based, hemp-derived CBD wellness lines has reached a significant milestone adding to their reputation as offering the best, clean, sustainable, and efficacious CBD skin, bath, and body products on the market.
Life Elements is, at its foundation, a company committed to creating wellness products that are good for people and the planet. Life Elements has been creating body care products since 2006 and is, therefore, not CBD-centric. After years of establishing an award-winning bath and body care collection, the company invested in research, testing, formulation, and focus-group feedback, to launch their CBD collection in 2017. As Life Elements continues to grow, the team takes pride and comfort in their roots, sourcing organic, nature-based ingredients known for their healing properties. Blending a combination of uniquely curated ingredients is the key to delivering the best, clean, sustainable, and most efficacious wellness products on the market.
Life Elements invites people to soothe their soreness, relax any tightness, and improve muscle recovery as part of a healthful mind, body, and spiritual triumph. From June 7, 2023 thru June 18, 2023, customers can use discount code L-J20 to say “Hello!!” to their new favorite wellness and beauty brand.
About Life Elements
Established in 2006, Life Elements has professionally curated, formulated, and manufactured an award-winning collection of artisan, hand-crafted body, bath, and skin-care solutions that connect us with our overall mission to impact sustainability, community, and humanity. Featured in prominent media outlets including Forbes, Newsweek, Marie Claire, Refinery 29, Well + Good, and Men’s Health, Life Elements has a distinguished reputation for delivering the cleanest and most efficacious nature-based ingredients, sourced ethically and sustainably, to promote overall health and wellness. Inspired by the heritage and traditions of ancient alchemists and medicinal healers, Life Elements was founded in Atascadero, California, and is a minority and woman-owned business, homegrown in the United States. Life Elements is also a founding member of Farmstead Ed and the SLO County Farm Trail, a group of like-minded agricultural partners that promote responsible consumption and purposed conservation. In October of 2022, Life Elements obtained a Cosmetic Manufacturing / Industrial Hemp Registration (#117456) under California Department of Public Health, Food and Drug Branch (FDB), AB45 rules and regulations. www.lifeelements.com
