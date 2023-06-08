STATE OF VERMONT

AGENCY OF HUMAN SERVICES

and

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

State Convenes Public Safety Summit with Springfield Leaders

Discussion of local public safety and public health is second in ongoing series that began this spring in Bennington

SPRINGFIELD, Vermont (Thursday, June 8, 2023) — Local leaders and community stakeholders in Springfield will meet next week with members of state government to discuss approaches for reducing violence and harm in the community.

This summit is the second in a series that began in March in Bennington. The daylong event scheduled for Monday, June 12, arises from Gov. Phil Scott’s 10-Point Public Safety Enhancement & Violence Reduction Action Plan. The event includes representatives from more than 25 agencies, departments and organizations.

The goal of the Springfield summit is to identify action items that will begin to address gaps and increase leadership connections to better coordinate public safety and public health efforts in the region. The structure developed at the summit will be new and inclusive, built on the Project ACTION model created in 2014. The ongoing series of summits is patterned after Vermont’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, which mobilized the whole of state government to collaborate across agencies and with local communities.

Among the attendees at the invitation-only summit are representatives from Gov. Scott’s Office; the Department of Public Safety; the Agency of Human Services, including the Department of Health and the Department for Children and Families; the Town of Springfield; Health Care and Rehabilitation Services of Vermont (HCRS); the Springfield Police Department; Springfield Fire and EMS; the local Chamber of Commerce; the school district; local treatment agencies; and community stakeholders including economic development and businesses.

The summit is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday, June 12, at the Nolin-Murray Center, 10 Pleasant St., in Springfield. Attendance is by invitation only and is not open to the public. A recording of the summit will be available for later viewing.

MEDIA INFORMATION

Members of the media are invited to attend the opening session, which begins at 9 a.m. Please RSVP to the Vermont State Police public information officer, Adam Silverman, at adam.silverman@vermont.gov no later than 2 p.m. Friday, June 9.

Interviews also are available in advance of the summit. To arrange an interview, please email PIO Silverman.

