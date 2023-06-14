National Award for ‘OKConnected’ Terrazzo Artwork at Will Rogers Airport
In the pre-TSA lobby, floor patterns reference Oklahoma’s Native American roots and the 1889 Land Rush.
National Terrazzo & Mosaic Association (NTMA) honors the David Allen Company of Raleigh, NC, for its public art installation in the Will Rogers Airport
OKConnected was an opportunity to tell the story of Oklahoma from its ancient past, its present, and its future.”OKLAHOMA CITY, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES, June 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Terrazzo public art floors in the Will Rogers World Airport terminal expansion have been recognized by the National Terrazzo & Mosaic Association’s annual Honor Awards program. The 32-color epoxy terrazzo floors, designed by Oklahoma City artist Matt Goad and installed by the David Allen Company of Raleigh, NC, tell the story of the state.
The pre-TSA lobby’s floor patterns depict Oklahoma’s Native American roots and the 1889 Land Rush in a soothing palette with red prairie dirt tones. Eight graphic medallions guide travelers post-TSA; the images celebrate local culture with tributes to Will Rogers, the 39 local Native American tribes, the Oklahoma City National Memorial, and the state’s leading industries: oil and gas, biotech, aerospace, and agriculture. The project architect was Casey West, FSB Architects of Oklahoma City.
The NTMA, a 148-member, full-service nonprofit trade association headquartered in Fredericksburg, Texas, celebrates its centennial this year. The NTMA establishes national standards for terrazzo systems for floor and vertical applications. Its mission is to promote quality craftsmanship and creativity in terrazzo while supporting its members in their trade and service to the construction industry.
NTMA’s annual Honor Award program recognizes outstanding terrazzo projects its members submit. This year, the association awarded 17 Honor Awards and the Job of the Year selected from among 51 entries. The Honor Awards program promotes member contractors as the sole qualified resource for terrazzo installations that meet the highest industry standards. Terrazzo industry veterans and design professionals evaluate the submitted entries on aesthetics, craftsmanship, and scope.
Terrazzo originated in 15th-century Italy, a direct descendant of the mosaic artistry of ancient Rome. One of the world’s original sustainable building systems, terrazzo evolved through the resourcefulness of Venetian marble workers as they discovered a creative reuse of discarded stone chips. Terrazzo artisans still pour terrazzo by hand on the construction site, with options for precast and waterjet-cut elements. Stone, glass, or other aggregates, often sourced locally, are embedded in a cement or epoxy base and polished. Terrazzo combines design flexibility with ease of maintenance and durability to last the life of the building
2023 Terrazzo Honor Award - Will Rogers World Airport