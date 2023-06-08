PAIGE CRAWFORD GOES BACK-TO-BACK, WINS WOMEN’S DIVISION OF THE JOHN SHIPPEN NATIONAL INVITATIONAL

THE JOHN SHIPPEN Paige Crawford

Crawford cards final round one-under-par 71, earns exemptions into the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give and the Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational

GRAND RAPIDS, MI, USA, June 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Paige Crawford of Colorado Springs, Colorado, shot a final round one-under-par 71 Wednesday to take home the women’s division of THE JOHN SHIPPEN National Invitational, making her the first player to win two events in THE JOHN SHIPPEN.

Crawford earned an exemption into the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give (June 15–18) in Grand Rapids, Michigan, as well as an exemption into the Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational (July 19–22) in Midland, Michigan. Crawford must select an alumna of THE JOHN SHIPPEN to compete alongside her in the Dow GLBI, which is a two-player team event. Last year’s team of Sadena Parks and Anita Uwadia made the cut and finished T-36.

On her feelings coming down the stretch of the final round and being the first two-time winner of THE JOHN SHIPPEN, Crawford said: “It was really fun battling back and forth with her (Anita). THE JOHN SHIPPEN (tournaments) are my favorite tournaments. I really appreciate you giving us opportunities.”

Crawford carded a first-round two-over-par 74 and started the final round three shots back of Uwadia, the first-round leader... Crawford used three final-round birdies to propel her to a tournament total of one-over-par 145 and a one-shot victory over Uwadia, who shot 71-75----146.

After winning THE JOHN SHIPPEN Cognizant Cup earlier this year, Crawford is set to compete in her second and third LPGA events this summer and said she is looking forward to taking the lessons learned at the Cognizant Founders Cup as she prepares for the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give and Dow GLBI.

“(I’m going to take) experience from Founders into Meijer and Dow. The nerves will still be there, I’m sure but I know what to expect and I realize I deserve to be there,” Crawford said.

Later this month, THE JOHN SHIPPEN National Invitational, presented by Rocket Mortgage, will feature the nation’s top Black men competing in a 36-hole stroke play competition at Detroit Golf Club June 24–25. The winner will once again receive an exemption into the PGA TOUR’s Rocket Mortgage Classic (June 29-July 2).

For updated information on THE JOHN SHIPPEN, please visit www.thejohnshippen.com/and follow us on Instagram (@TheJohnShippen) and on Twitter (@TheJShippen). For information about sponsorship opportunities or how to get involved, email us at THEJOHNSHIPPEN@intersportnet.com.

ABOUT INTERSPORT

Since 1985, Intersport has been an award-winning innovator and leader in the creation of sports, lifestyle, culinary, and entertainment-based marketing platforms. With expertise in Sponsorship Consulting, Experiential Marketing, Hospitality, Customer Engagement, Content Marketing, Productions, and Sports Properties, this Chicago-based Marketing & Media Solutions Company helps their clients to create ideas, content, and experiences that attract and engage passionate audiences. To learn more about Intersport, visit www.intersport.global, like us on Facebook, or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.

ABOUT WOODS & WATTS EFFECT

Woods & Watts Effect is an equity and inclusion consulting firm of transformation engineers, co-founded by Sommer Woods and Michele Lewis Watts, Ph.D. They are a solutions-driven team that adeptly designs programs that assess a company’s strengths and areas for improvement relative to inclusion and social equity. Woods & Watts Effect is innovative in their thinking, their engagement, and their execution. Through a bold, non-traditional, and engaging approach, they produce viable and actionable solutions for sustainable change. More information is available at WoodsWattsEffect.com.

