American IRA Discusses Alternative Investment Options for Self-Directed IRAs
American IRA reminded Self-Directed IRA investors of the diverse possibilities these accounts create in a recent post at the company blog.ASHEVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA, USA, June 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Retirement investors often think about stocks and bonds as the end-all, be-all of retirement investing. But with a Self-Directed IRA, there are many more possibilities. That’s what a recent post at American IRA reminded its readers, as the Self-Directed IRA administration firm highlighted some of the alternative investments investors can keep within a retirement account. These investments, when made the right way, can maintain the protections of a retirement account, which can give investors more tax flexibility for saving money toward retirement.
For instance, a Self-Directed IRA can hold real estate assets. These assets can include a broad range of real estate possibilities—everything from raw land to multi-unit residential buildings. While many investors might turn to real estate with the idea of long-term success on their minds, the idea of holding those investments within a retirement account isn’t always top-of-mind. But that’s exactly the kind of awareness the recent American IRA is meant to promote.
American IRA’s post also pointed out that it’s not just real estate that’s a possibility for alternative retirement investments. Investors can keep everything from certain types of precious metals to tax liens in a retirement account. Specifically, American IRA highlighted real estate, tax liens, precious metals, and private notes—an asset class which can include both secured and unsecured loans.
In fact, the options are so numerous that it’s sometimes easier to point out which types of investments the IRS will not count as a valid retirement investment within a Self-Directed IRA. That’s a list that includes collectibles like wine or baseball cards, or insurance policies. These might be assets that an investor can own, but they’re not the investible assets that make for an easy-to-valuate retirement account. Additionally, investors have to remember that the assets within a retirement account will be considered separate from personal investments—otherwise, they incur the risk of fees and penalties.
For more information, visit the post by clicking to www.AmericanIRA.com. Interested parties may also reach out to the Self-Directed IRA administration firm American IRA by dialing 866-7500-IRA.
About:
"American IRA, LLC was established in 2004 by Jim Hitt, Founder in Asheville, NC.
The mission of American IRA is to provide the highest level of customer service in the self-directed retirement industry. Jim Hitt and his team have grown the company to over $700 million in assets under administration by educating the public that their Self-Directed IRA account can invest in a variety of assets such as real estate, private lending, limited liability companies, precious metals, and much more.
As a Self-Directed IRA administrator, they are a neutral third party. They do not make any recommendations to any person or entity associated with investments of any type (including financial representatives, investment promoters or companies, or employees, agents, or representatives associated with these firms). They are not responsible for and are not bound by any statements, representations, warranties, or agreements made by any such person or entity and do not provide any recommendation on the quality profitability, or reputability of any investment, individual, or company. The term "they" refers to American IRA, located in Asheville, North Carolina"
