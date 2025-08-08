American IRA Named VIP Sponsor for 2025 Upstate CREIA Vendor Expo

American IRA is proud to announce its participation as a VIP Sponsor at the Upstate CREIA Vendor Expo, taking place on Monday, August 18, 2025.

SIOUX FALLS, SD, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hosted by the Upstate Carolina Real Estate Investors Association ( CREIA ), this highly anticipated event is expected to draw over 200 attendees, including real estate investors, housing providers, short-term rental hosts, and industry professionals. The Expo offers an open networking environment, free to both members and the public, providing vendors and attendees with two full hours of high-impact connection and exposure.As a VIP Sponsor, American IRA will enjoy a premium table location, featured recognition throughout the venue, and a speaking opportunity during the event’s Learning Symposium. Attendees are invited to stop by the American IRA booth to meet the team and learn how Self-Directed IRAs can be a powerful tool for real estate investing.“We’re excited to support the Upstate CREIA community and connect directly with investors who are passionate about building wealth through real estate,” said Kyle Moody, Business Development of American IRA. “This event is the perfect platform to share our expertise and empower attendees with smart retirement strategies.”For more information about American IRA or to schedule a consultation, visit AmericanIRA.com.

