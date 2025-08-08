American IRA Responds: Navigating the New Era of Alternative 401(k) Investing

American IRA Responds to Executive Order on Expanding 401(k) Access to Alternative Assets: Why Choosing a Self-Directed IRA Custodian Matters More Than Ever

SIOUX FALLS, SD, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a move that could reshape the retirement investment landscape, President Donald J. Trump yesterday issued an executive order directing the Department of Labor to explore opening 401(k) plans to cryptocurrency and other alternative assets. The order calls on Secretary of Labor Lori Chavez-DeRemer to reexamine fiduciary guidance for ERISA-governed plans, with collaboration from the Treasury Department, the SEC, and other regulatory agencies to ensure “parallel regulatory changes” align with the new vision.For many Americans, the news signals the possibility of a future where retirement portfolios can extend beyond Wall Street and into asset classes once reserved for the select few. But for American IRA , a self-directed IRA custodian with over two decades of specialized experience, the announcement underscores something even more critical: the importance of working with a true self-directed IRA company that already understands how to navigate the complexities of alternative investing.“We’ve been helping investors hold real estate, private equity, precious metals, and other alternative assets in their retirement accounts long before this executive order,” said Jim Hitt, CEO of American IRA. “If regulatory changes open the door for 401(k) plans to invest in the private space, the learning curve for both investors and custodians will be steep. Choosing a partner with a proven track record in compliance, education, and transaction processing will be the difference between opportunity and risk.”Unlike large brokerage firms that offer “limited” self-directed options restricted to pre-approved funds, American IRA’s model puts investors fully in control, empowering them to pursue alternative assets that align with their goals while staying within IRS guidelines. As policymakers debate the scope of the new rule, American IRA remains committed to providing the clarity, support, and experience investors need to act confidently, whether in an IRA or a potentially expanded 401(k) framework.About American IRAAmerican IRA, LLC is a national self-directed IRA administrator headquartered in Sioux Falls, SD. For over 20 years, the company has specialized in helping clients invest their retirement funds in alternative assets, including real estate, private lending, precious metals, and other investments, all while ensuring compliance with IRS regulations. Learn more at www.AmericanIRA.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.