Kiwi for Gmail Launches Highly Anticipated 4.0

The top-rated app for Gmail and Google Workspaces gets a fresh new look, and impressive updates

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Kiwi for Gmail 4.0 Launching with Highly Anticipated Features on June 20, 2023

Kiwi for Gmail, the top rated desktop application for Mac and Windows, is launching its highly anticipated version 4.0 on June 20, 2023.

Kiwi has long served a common pain point for Gmail and Workspace users - working out of a browser, especially if you have more than one Gmail or Google account, is wildly inefficient, if not... well, downright annoying. Signing in and out of accounts just to get your work done, fiddling with different browsers and a sea of tabs is a futile process that Gmail users have had to accept. Until Kiwi.

Taking Gmail and Google Workspace out of the browser and transforming these tools into a single desktop application, Kiwi for Gmail enables users to manage up to 9 Google Workspace and Gmail accounts in one desktop interface.

With this latest update, Kiwi for Gmail doubles down on its award-winning email and desktop office suite. Kiwi for Gmail 4.0 introduces several new features that have been highly anticipated by users. With custom colors, users can distinguish between multiple accounts more easily – providing increased account fidelity without sacrificing aesthetic appeal. Additionally, dark mode is now available, giving users the option to switch between light and dark themes depending on their preferences or environment.

Tabbed workspaces also provide a more organized interface that allows users to quickly switch between different accounts or workflows without having to open multiple windows every time they want to switch tasks. Finally, Google Meet functionality makes it easier than ever before to host video meetings right from within the app itself – no need to navigate away from your emails or documents in order to join a meeting!

"We are thrilled about the launch of our latest version of Kiwi for Gmail," says CEO Eric Shashoua. "Our team has worked hard over the past year on this update and we believe it will make managing multiple Google Workspace and Gmail accounts much easier than ever before."

"Kiwi's mission is always about making people's lives simpler," said Amanda Marcotte, Vice President of Marketing & Growth at Kiwi. "With this new version of Kiwi for Gmail, we are confident that our product will be able to do just that." Kiwi for Gmail 4.0 is available on Mac and Windows platforms June 20, 2023 – head over to their website today to learn more about how you can take advantage of all these amazing new features! Transparent pricing for individual and Teams available.

*Tabbed Workspaces & Google Meet are part of a series of 4.X releases schedule for Fall 2023.