Providence Business News Selects Custom Computer Specialists as a Best Place to Work in Rhode Island
For the fifth year in a row, Custom Computer Specialists was selected as a Best Place to Work in Rhode Island.
I am honored and thrilled to receive this award for the fifth consecutive year. I couldn’t be more proud of our team and their dedication to our clients’ success.”LINCOLN, RHODE ISLAND, USA, June 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Custom Computer Specialists (Custom), a leading Technology Services provider, is pleased to announce that they have been named as one of the 2023 Best Places to Work in Rhode Island for the fifth year in a row.
— Suzanne McLaughlin
This survey and awards program was designed by the Providence Business News to identify, recognize, and honor the best employers in Rhode Island, benefiting the economy, workforce, and businesses in the state of Rhode Island.
To be considered for participation, companies had to fulfill the following eligibility requirements:
• Have a facility in the state of Rhode Island;
• Have a minimum of 15 employees working in the state of Rhode Island;
• Must be in business a minimum of one year;
• Be a for-profit, not-for-profit business or government entity;
• Be a publicly or privately held business.
“I am honored and thrilled to receive this award for the fifth consecutive year. I couldn’t be more proud of our team and their dedication to our clients’ success,” said Suzanne McLaughlin, Executive Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Custom.
“Custom has been providing technology services to support the goals of school districts, city and state agencies and organizations throughout the Northeast for over forty years,” said Jay Whitchurch, CEO at Custom. “We could never have achieved this success without attracting the industries’ best and brightest talent.”
Companies from Rhode Island entered the two-part survey process to determine the 2023 Best Places to Work in Rhode Island. The first part consisted of evaluating each nominated company's workplace policies, practices, philosophy, systems, and demographics. The second part consisted of an employee survey to measure the employee experience. The combined scores determined the top companies and the final ranking. Best Companies Group managed the overall registration and survey process, analyzed the data, and determined the final rankings.
The Custom team celebrated their award at an in-person event that was held on June 7th at the Crowne Plaza in Warwick.
About Custom Computer Specialists
Custom Computer Specialists (“Custom”) is a leading provider of technology solutions and services to both public- and private-sector clients. Custom provides technology solutions and services for core software, managed services, IT consulting, cyber security, cloud, and network design and implementation. Our simple goal is to understand where our clients are on their technology journey and help them get to where they need to be. Founded in 1979, Custom’s vast knowledge and experience make them a leading and trusted partner of educational institutions (K-12 and Higher Ed), healthcare organizations, nonprofits, government agencies, and corporations across the Northeast. With main offices in Hauppauge, NY and Lincoln, RI, Custom has hundreds of employees across the Northeast. We strongly believe in Right People, Right Results. Providing the Right Results for our clients has earned Custom numerous awards and distinctions: CRN North America “Elite 150” and “Security 100” for top Managed Service Providers; Best Cybersecurity and Best Computer Services on Long Island; Top 10 K12 Solution Providers; and Best Places to Work. Learn more at www.customonline.com.
MaryAnn Benzola
Custom Computer Specialists
+1 631-761-1465
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn