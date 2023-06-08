120Water™ Highlights LCRR Compliance Program Management Capabilities, To Inventory and Beyond
Learn more at the ACE Innovation Hub, Booth #931
It’s critical for utilities to begin the process of future-proofing their systems and getting ahead of pending legislation.”ZIONSVILLE, INDIANA, UNITED STATES, June 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Ahead of the American Water Works Association (AWWA) Annual Conference and Exhibition (ACE23), premier water program management partner 120Water sharpens its focus on providing solutions for the full scope of Lead and Copper Rule Revision (LCRR) compliance. Best known for its software designed to streamline and centralize lead service line (LSL) inventory data, 120Water’s platform enables a suite of related programs, including lead sampling in schools and daycares, service line verification, sampling, and the provision of filters and pitchers to individual customers. With the ability to manage each step of the LCRR process, from inventory and verification to customer communication and lab logistics, 120Water’s interface centralizes data and information sources to provide a completely transparent audit trail.
— Co-founder and CEO of 120Water Megan Glover
“With the looming October 2024 deadline for LSL inventory completion, it’s easy for water systems and solution providers alike to have tunnel vision,” said Megan Glover, co-founder and CEO of 120Water. “What sets 120Water apart is our eagle-eye perspective on the compliance journey, and the proactive, future-oriented approach that has informed everything from our hiring decisions to the way we’ve developed our software.”
The LCRR requires all utilities across the country to compile a location-based inventory of service line materials by October of next year. This data must be reported first to the state primacy agency, and ultimately to the US Environmental Protection Agency. Many water systems lack the modern tools needed to keep digital records and submit reports in the required format, creating a time and resource gap that 120Water has filled with its Public Water System (PWS) Portal and State Dashboard software – tools that have been successfully implemented across thousands of individual utilities and multiple statewide programs. However, even after the initial inventory deadline passes, the compliance journey will continue.
“ The LSL inventory is only the tip of the compliance iceberg, and ultimately utilities will require solutions that not only centralize data, but also automate workflows and notifications, function as a public transparency and communication tool, and more. It’s critical for utilities to begin the process of future-proofing their systems and getting ahead of pending legislation. Looking at trends and knowing the Lead and Copper Rule Improvements (LCRI) are in the works, it’s safe to assume that additional transparency measures and potential new stipulations will be required in the near future.”
At ACE, the 120Water team will be exhibiting at booth 931 located in the Innovation Hub and the below summarizes their speaking engagements:
● Tuesday, June 13 at 9:15 a.m. – Innovation Visionaries (Glover)
● Wednesday, June 14 at 10:10 a.m. - Establishing Trust in Your Communities to Get Ahead of Lead
ACE23 will be held in the Enercare Centre and Beanfield Centre complex in Toronto, Canada. For more information on the conference, including a full schedule of events and registration details, visit AWWA.org/ace
ABOUT 120WATER
120Water is the comprehensive solution used by water professionals across the country to manage critical lead and drinking water programs. Comprised of secure cloud-based software services and point-of-use kits, 120Water’s solution provides tailored workflows for complying with lead and water quality programs to protect public health. Working with hundreds of utilities across 43 states, 120Water is in the process of inventorying over 3 million service lines that impact more than 10 million individuals. Their team of water, policy and technology experts have supported over 8,000 sampling events, partnering with the National Rural Water Association (NRWA), water systems and government agencies such as Citizens Energy Group, the City of Providence, RI, the City of Asheville, NC, and Chicago Public Schools to protect public health and provide clean drinking water to all communities. To learn more, visit 120Water.com or follow them on Twitter @120_Water.
Greer Hackett
Boeh Agency
greer@boehagency.com