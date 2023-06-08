The Elite Cars Launches Limited Edition AED 8 Million Zenvo Hypercar to the Middle East

LtoR - Mr. Jens Sverdrup, Chief Commercial Officer and Chairman of the board at Zenvo Automotive and Mr. Elie Nehme, Head of Sales & Operations at The Elite Cars Zenvo TSR-S

The Elite Cars is thrilled to welcome the sleek and powerful Zenvo to the region for the ultimate drive experience

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, June 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Elite Cars Group, one of the leading multi-brand luxury car dealerships in the UAE becomes the authorized distributor of the Danish carmaker Zenvo Automotive - manufacturing next-generation hypercars - for the first time in the Middle East. The announcement of this partnership was held at Caesars Palace Hotel, Bluewaters, along with a debut showcase of its bespoke TSR-S model in Dubai.

Zenvo Automotive plans to firmly establish a presence in the region ahead of the reveal of an all-new car, Aurora, this August through The Elite Cars. A reveal event featuring the hand-built TSR-S highlights the brand’s renowned attention to detail and quality for an engaging and intimate driving experience.

With over 25 years of experience having exclusive partnerships with global automotive brands, The Elite Cars offerings comprise a wide range of top-quality new and pre-owned high-end ultra-luxury vehicles from some of the world's most prestigious brands. The Elite Cars group offers customers an exceptional buying experience. Their team of knowledgeable and professional sales consultants are dedicated to helping customers find the perfect car to meet their needs and exceed their expectations.

Commenting on the partnership, Mr. Tamer Abu Khalaf, Partner at The Elite Cars said, "With a commitment to quality, service, and customer satisfaction, The Elite Cars Group has been the undisputed leader in the luxury automotive industry for over 25 years. We are confident that this will bring success to both our organizations and we will redefine the boundaries of automotive innovation and set a new standard for performance cars.”

Commenting on this latest partnership with The Elite Cars Group, Zenvo’s chief commercial officer and chairman of the board, Mr. Jens Sverdrup said: “After a successful 12 months developing the brand in North America and Canada, we are keen to continue with our strategic plan to grow the Zenvo brand globally. At Zenvo, we are thrilled to be working with The Elite Cars Group as our authorized distributor to firmly establish the brand in the Middle East. The Elite Cars echoes our commitment to providing customers with the best possible end-to-end experience. “

With all the recent TSR-GT models sold out, Zenvo UAE will register interest in the all-new V12 powered hypercar, Aurora, featuring a modular design chassis with carbon monocoque and carbon subframes, plus Zenvo’s own gearbox with integrated hybrid drive. Hand-built in Præstø, Denmark, Aurora will be an all-new 6-litre, twin turbo, V12 engine. Aurora Tur will deliver a road focused, GT driving experience with a limited top speed of over 400kmh, while Aurora Agil will feature more aggressive aero designed for maximum capability on the racetrack. Danish-developed Zenvo Automotive focuses on limited-edition artisan-made hypercars, available to those interested in completely bespoke manufacturing experiences and unique driving abilities.

With the announcement of this partnership, The Elite Cars group is looking forward to a successful future for Zenvo Automotive in the UAE, and to provide its loyal clientele with the greatest in luxury and performance.

About The Elite Cars:

The Elite Cars proudly specialises in every segment of the Automotive market – encompassing showrooms, spare parts, and service centres. With headquarters located in Dubai, UAE, our businesses are strategically located across the region. The Elite Cars have branched out to the UK to better serve this part of the world. The Elite Cars’ mission is to be the leading brand across the UAE’s Automotive market while continuously expanding their global reach. URL: http://theelitecars.com