NFTz INC Launches Collectz.xyz on Lens Protocol, Revolutionizing The Social NFT Marketplace
Social NFTs are taking a giant leap forward on the Lens Protocol.FORT MYERS, FL, UNITED STATES, June 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- NFTz INC, a leading innovator in the NFT space, is thrilled to announce the launch of Collectz.xyz, a groundbreaking Lens-native NFT marketplace. Designed as a truly-social platform, Collectz.xyz aims to be the ultimate destination for all things Collects-related, with a primary focus on Lens. This cutting-edge marketplace allows users to effortlessly discover and acquire their favorite Collects like never before.
Lens Protocol, known for its prominence in the realm of web3 and decentralized social, has become the preferred platform for users seeking a seamless experience. Leveraging the power of Ethereum and Polygon, Lens Protocol provides accessibility to a wide range of blockchain users. Despite being in its beta stage, the engagement and enthusiasm surrounding Lens Protocol are already sky-high, and this is just the beginning.
Collectz.xyz introduces an array of exciting features, including robust curation tools and customizable Galleries. Creators and collectors alike can now personalize and curate their zones, empowering them to showcase their NFTs and share stunning galleries through unique, custom URLs.
Moreover, Collectz.xyz pioneers 3D minting and viewing in virtual reality (VR) through personal 3D spaces and 3D collects. Building upon Lens Protocol's existing capability to mint images, videos, and audio files, Collectz.xyz has unveiled the groundbreaking ability to mint 3D collects, accompanied by the introduction of immersive 3D spaces. This represents an unprecedented feat within the Lens Protocol ecosystem.
Users can now engage with their 3D Collects using popular VR headsets, including Meta Quest, with future support for the Apple Vision Pro on the horizon. By embracing this technology, Collectz.xyz provides users with an unparalleled experience, allowing them to interact with their NFTs in a truly immersive 3D environment. These innovative features will soon extend to Polygon and Ethereum NFTs, further enriching the user experience.
"This is just the start of what our ultimate vision is with Collectz.xyz. Merging a follow-graph and decentralized identity within a showcase of digital assets, and then bringing it all to a 3D virtual environment will enable new experiences and new ways to interact with one's assets," explained Brian Krassenstein, CFO of NFTz Inc.
In addition to these remarkable advancements, Collectz.xyz offers an array of supplementary features to enhance user engagement and streamline transactions, including:
- Detailed revenue statistics, empowering creators to track their earnings effectively.
- Statistical insights into NFT ownership, enabling users to identify who holds specific NFTs.
- Direct messaging functionality, facilitating seamless communication among all Lens Protocol users.
- One-click, one-page minting process for Collects, simplifying the NFT creation process.
- Revenue splitting capabilities, allowing for easy distribution of earnings amongst collaborators.
Collectz.xyz sets a new standard for user-generated content NFT marketplaces, delivering an unrivaled experience for collectors, creators, and enthusiasts alike. With its cutting-edge features and commitment to revolutionizing the NFT landscape, Collectz.xyz is poised to shape the future of the Lens Protocol ecosystem.
To explore Collectz.xyz and start your journey in the world of Lens-native NFTs, please visit Collectz.xyz.
