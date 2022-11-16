NFTz Connects Social Media To NFT Collectible Rewards
Airdrops are popular within the NFT space, and we feel this new feature on NFTz provides the ability for creators to get something back for their airdrops.”FORT MYERS, FL, UNITED STATES, November 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NFTz has announced a revolutionary new way to merge social media with NFT collectibles, giving creators additional tools to earn and build a social presence within a Web2 and Web3 environment.
— Martijn van Halen, CTO of NFTz.
This week NFTz has introduced the ability to quickly create a “Claim Action” for any multi-serial NFT minted on the DeSo blockchain. Now, with the click of a few buttons, a creator can mint multiple editions of his/her NFT, and then allow others to claim a single copy in return for taking specific on-chain actions, both on Web3 (DeSo) as well as on traditional Web2 platforms like Twitter. Already there have been dozens of free NFT giveaways created, which can be found here: https://nftz.me/claimnfts.
"It’s a win-win situation," explained Ed Krassenstein, CEO of NFTz Inc. "Collectors get free NFTs, while the artists get new followers and have their work amplified on the DeSo Blockchain as well as on Twitter. Additionally, even though the NFTs are given away, creators are able to attach secondary sales royalties to these NFTs, meaning that whenever they are resold, the creator earns an income as well," he continued.
At launch, NFTz has included the ability for a creator to require users to Like, Diamond and Repost their NFT on the Deso blockchain, follow their DeSo account and/or Retweet a specific post in order to claim their free NFT. More options for creators are already in the works as NFTz seeks to bridge the gap between Web2 and Web3 social. Such options could, in the future, require users to subscribe to specific content or even own other specific NFTs before being able to claim their free digital asset.
With this news, NFTz has also launched a special free NFT collaborative series with various DeSo NFT projects, starting off with the Cloutpunk NFT series. The series will feature 15 different tiered collections over the course of the coming months. Those who are able to collect multiple NFTs across the collections will be eligible to receive up to $2,500 in cash prizes.
As mentioned above, each new NFT released will have 3 tiers; Bronze (250-1000 editions) Silver (10 editions) and Gold (1 edition). The bronze NFTs each week will be given away for free using NFTz's new "Claim action" technology. The Silver NFTs will be airdropped randomly to those holding a bronze NFT, and the Gold NFT will be auctioned at the end of each week. The full details of this $2,500 NFT giveaway can be found here: https://nftz.me/actions/psycho-cyborgs/cloutpunk
