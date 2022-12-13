NFTz Launches A New Paradigm in Audio NFT Distribution
Today NFTz, a social NFT platform and marketplace, has rolled out what they envision will revolutionize both the music and audio markets online.FORT MYERS, FL, UNITED STATES, December 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today NFTz, a social NFT platform and marketplace, has rolled out what they envision will revolutionize both the music and audio markets online. Launching, yesterday, the NFTz platform now allows users to mint audio files (music, audiobooks, podcasts, sound effects, sound packs, etc) as non fungible tokens (NFTs).
An NFT can include multiple audio files/tracks, which can then be placed within a zip file and stored on decentralized servers. NFTz supports .mp3, .ogg, and .wav file formats, as well as the use of graphics to represent the audio NFT, including animated GIFs. Additionally, artists can include unlockable content for those who purchase their NFTs. This could include anything from high quality, larger files to QR codes. Unlike other NFT marketplaces, royalties are built into the NFTs on-chain, meaning they are immutable and permanent.
"We realize that as we head into the next few years, NFTs will not only be about images, profile pictures and visual art," explained Ed Krassenstein, CEO of NFTz Inc. "We will see the technology disrupt a variety of other industries, namely the music and audio distribution spaces. NFTz is well positioned to take advantage of this transformation, thanks in part to the social capabilities of the DeSo blockchain."
Because of their built in social layer, NFTz is able to connect musicians and audio producers to their followers, allowing artists to connect, discuss and even get rewarded, via tips, for the content they produce and sell.
To introduce these new features, NFTz has worked closely with music producer, DJ and NFT artist, Murkury to release the first ever Audio NFT on their platform.
Moving forward the company intends to implement 'Audio Streams' so that fans and listeners can closely track their favorite artists, purchase their content, and interact in a streamlined fashion.
NFTz is a web/mobile app built on the DeSo blockchain which has allowed for the storage of social media content on-chain. The app is utilizing this relatively new blockchain to bring enhanced features to NFTs and their owners. These features include tipping, commenting, follower graphs, and a single social identity cross-chain. NFTz is already working on integrating with Ethereum, Polygon and Solana, with their sights set on numerous other chains as well.
