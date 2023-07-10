Security Industry Leader Suntel Analytics Leverages a Network of 50,000 Experts and the Latest Risk Intelligence A.I.

Suntel Analytics, Serving Global Organizations Suntel Analytics Founder Jason David

Suntel is a leader in intelligence gathering, giving companies and edge by “Empowering Businesses with Informed Decisions.”

FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- A new day dawns on the intelligence community as industry disruptor Suntel Analytics takes center stage. The brainchild of risk intelligence and security expert Jason David, Suntel Analytics is a Florida-based company with a global reach, pioneering a new approach for organizations searching for analysts who surpass traditional intelligence analysis to uncover differentiated insights that aid in risk mitigation.



Mr. David leads a team of security analysts and researchers with a combined experience of more than six decades in the intelligence and security industry; The group is further supported by more than 50,000 subject matter experts in multiple fields across a plethora of sectors who advise world leaders and heads of multinational companies via a secure platform. This global team of researchers gives Suntel a unique advantage in understanding trends at the micro level.

David adds, “The critical facet of a good intelligence program is ensuring that your clients receive actionable, timely, and accurate intelligence to help them mitigate risks and make informed decisions.”

Established in 2022, the company provides sound strategic and timely intelligence to keep clients situationally aware of potential risks. The diverse team of professionals at Suntel Analytics brings a global perspective, keeping abreast of emerging threats and growing concerns across various countries and delivering valuable intelligence on multiple issues, including crime, fluctuating economies, assessments of government stability, impending health crises, global crises and much more.



The company offers:

* Data Analytics

* Due Diligence Investigations

* Risk Intelligence Assessments

* Risk Intelligence Program Development

* Threat Monitoring (24/7/365)

* Risk Intelligence Training

* Global Expert Network -powered by Enquire.ai. Pulse Marketplace

As the Founder and Managing Director, David brings over 20 years of executive-level know-how, including his considerable experience conducting successful missions with the US Drug Enforcement Administration across the globe. Furthermore, at G4S, he built a reputable intelligence program and Global Security Operations Center. Under his leadership as VP for Allied Universal, the world’s largest global integrated security company, Mr. David was responsible for the growth and profitability of the company’s Intelligence Services Practice.

Jason David has worn several hats over the years, including working as an Associate Research Analyst at the global risk consultancy agency Kroll, Inc. With dual graduate degrees from Manchester Business School and Villanova University, Mr. David, author of the valuable resource “MASTERING RISK INTELLIGENCE Your Roadmap For Informed Investing In The Digital Age,” brings a wide and varied perspective and pinpoint accuracy to every case.

A McKinsey report states, “Global enterprises can proactively manage the threats that escalating international and internal political tensions pose to their operations, performance, and culture.” Suntel is strategically positioned to help companies accurately forecast the future through in-depth reporting and advanced analysis of thousands of data points. The same document cites evidence that the US intelligence community believes companies are headed for more contention in global competition by 2040. Suntel’s team provides a detailed analysis of these potential threats making them an invaluable resource for multinational organizations.

Suntel Analytics drills deep and drives data analytics to the next level with multipoint analysis that assesses outliers and the top trends to create a complete picture.

Though based in the Sunshine State, Suntel Analytics reaches more than 120 countries through its in-house team and access to their global network of experts. The diverse group of multilingual professionals and subject matter experts across a plethora of fields brings a new dimension to data. Suntel Analytics drills deep and drives data analytics to the next level with multipoint analysis that assesses outliers and the top trends to create a complete picture. The on-the-ground support opens a new understanding of people groups, movements, and cultural nuances often lost in simple data and intelligence gathering.

In today’s world, global companies are concerned about the top 5 challenges to commerce: climate action, cybersecurity, food security, energy transition, and the healthcare system. However, with its proprietary process, Suntel Analytics is ahead of the curve, which procures a positive outcome for its clients.

