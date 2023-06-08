Gamification Reintroduced: Inogic's Solution for Dynamics 365 CRM Enables Enhanced User Adoption and Goal Attainment

We are thrilled to introduce Gamification back to Dynamics 365 CRM community with our Gamifics365 App” — Inogic CEO, Roohi Shaikh

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Inogic, a leading provider of innovative solutions for Microsoft Dynamics 365 CRM, is proud to announce bringing gamification back to Microsoft Dynamics 365 CRM with the launch of Gamifics365. This revolutionary addition takes user engagement to new heights, empowering organizations to achieve higher productivity, enhanced user adoption, and unparalleled business growth.

Gamification has revolutionized the way businesses motivate and empower their teams. By incorporating game mechanics and elements into everyday tasks, organizations can create a more enjoyable and rewarding work environment. Gamifics365 takes this concept to new heights by seamlessly integrating gamification features directly into Microsoft Dynamic 365 CRM.

With Gamifics365, businesses can motivate their sales teams to achieve higher targets, encourage service agents to provide exceptional customer experiences, and inspire employees across all departments to collaborate effectively. The platform utilizes a range of gamification techniques such as fun games, leaderboards, badges, and rewards to incentivize users and foster healthy competition. By incorporating an enjoyable and competitive aspect into the work environment, Gamifics365 stimulates motivation, fosters encouragement, and leads to increased engagement.

"We are thrilled to introduce Gamification back to Dynamics 365 CRM community with our Gamifics365 App," said Roohi Shaikh, CEO Inogic. "With gamification, we aim to revolutionize the way organizations leverage their CRM systems, fostering a culture of productivity, engagement, and healthy competition. By combining Gamifics365 with User Adoption Monitor, we empower organizations to drive user adoption and maximize the return on their Microsoft Dynamics 365 CRM investment."

To further support organizations in their journey towards increased user adoption and productivity, Inogic is delighted to offer User Adoption Monitor - with the purchase of Gamifics365. User Adoption Monitor provides valuable insights into user engagement, usage patterns, and areas for improvement. This powerful combination of Gamifics365 and User Adoption Monitor ensures organizations can unlock the full potential of their Dynamics 365 CRM investment.

Key Features of Gamifics365:

• Gamification Engine: Utilize game mechanics to motivate, engage, and reward users, resulting in increased productivity and improved business outcomes.

• Leaderboards and Badges: Foster healthy competition among team members, driving them to excel and achieve their targets.

• Challenges and Rewards: Encourage users to complete tasks and reach milestones by offering rewards, recognition, and tangible incentives.

• Progress Tracking: Monitor individual and team progress in real-time, enabling managers to provide timely feedback and support.

• Performance Analytics: Access comprehensive analytics and reports to gain actionable insights into user engagement, adoption, and overall CRM performance.

With Gamifics365, organizations can create an environment where employees are motivated, productive, and excited to achieve their goals. By combining the power of gamification with the robust capabilities of Microsoft Dynamic 365 CRM, businesses can unlock new levels of success and drive sustainable growth.

About Inogic: Your Trusted Microsoft Gold ISV Partner

Experience limitless possibilities with Inogic, the leading Microsoft Gold ISV Partner for Dynamics 365 CRM and Power Platform. Our innovative apps enhance functionality, boost user adoption, and skyrocket productivity. Trusted by clients across 50+ countries, Inogic caters to every aspect of your CRM requirements, offering a diverse range of cutting-edge apps. Unleash Geospatial Mastery with Maplytics, dive into immersive visualization with Kanban Board and Map My Relationships. Effortlessly distribute Leads using Lead Assignment and Distribution Automation, and simplify file management with Attach2Dynamics and SharePoint Security Sync. Unlock productivity with Click2Clone, Click2Export, Undo2Restore, Alerts4Dynamics, and Business Process Checklist. Seamlessly integrate systems with InoLink and Marketing4Dynamics. Manage SAAS subscriptions hassle-free with our Subscription and Recurring Billing Management App. Revolutionize your business with Inogic's offshore development services, delivering top-notch solutions at a fraction of the cost. Stay ahead of the curve with our popular Inogic Blogs, your go-to source for invaluable tips and tricks.

Maximize success with the power of Microsoft Dynamics 365 CRM and Power Platform. Transform your business with Inogic today! Visit our website or reach out to crm@inogic.com. Ignite the power within your organization!

Gamification within Dynamics 365 CRM- Engage and Motivate Employees