Ragnarok Origin Announces New Sigil Tablet Update Now Available in Malaysia
Ragnarok Origin, a popular massively multiplayer online role-playing game (MMORPG) developed by Gravity, a renowned South Korean video game developer, is thrilled to announce that the highly-anticipated Sigil Tablet update is now available to Malaysian players. This exciting new feature allows players to acquire exciting bonus effects by embedding powerful sigils onto their stone tablets, offering a new level of character enhancement and personalization.
The Tablet System Update is anticipated to bring a new level of fun and excitement for Ragnarok Origin's Malaysian community. Below are seven key aspects things of the update that Malaysian gamers can look forward to:
1. Tablet System Unlocked
To access the Tablet System, players must reach base level 75. Once a guide quest is completed, players will unlock the system and be able to acquire free sigils.
2. Customize Sigils
With the Tablet System, players can embed one active sigil, one specific class sigil, and up to four passive sigils simultaneously. Some sigils take effect upon embedding, while others can be manually activated during combat.
3. Types of Sigils
Sigils are categorized into three types: active sigils, job-exclusive sigils, and passive sigils.
• Active Sigils
These sigils can be actively used in combat, granting players additional skills. Active sigils in the Tablet System offer a diverse range of skills, categorized into three types: Primal Power, Descent of the Holy Light, and Excalibur. Each type has its own unique set of abilities that can greatly enhance combat prowess.
The percentage increase in skill effectiveness varies depending on the color of the imprint, with red, yellow, purple, and blue imprints providing different boosts. After installing an active sigil, players can easily access its exclusive skills in the general skills menu. To cast these skills swiftly, players can assign them to shortcut keys and unleash their power at will.
Primal Power: Increases allies' stats by a certain percentage for 10 seconds.
Descent of Holy Light: Unleashes a luminous circle that absorbs damage, reducing damage taken for 10 seconds.
Excalibur Profound Art: Summons the mighty Excalibur from the heavens, dealing devastating damage to your target.
Red Frost World: Unleashes the power of the unique red frost world. Upon chanting, a frigid field materializes, gradually slowing down the movement speed of enemies. Those who linger within the area for too long will succumb to freezing, and be immobilized in icy shackles.
• Job Sigils
Exclusive to specific Jobs, these sigils enhance particular skills. Lord Knights can benefit from the Aura Enchantment sigil, boosting the buff duration and provides additional bonuses.
• Passive Sigils
These sigils can be activated during battles, regardless of the player's class, granting advantageous effects to gain an edge in combat.
The available passive sigils include Endless Nightmare, Guardian of Mayfly, Choice of Fate, Child of Destiny, and Blessing of Courage. The effects of these sigils depend on their rarity.
Endless Nightmare: Dealing damage to the target applies an effect that causes them to lose a percentage of HP per second.
Mayfly Guardian: Gain a shield that absorbs damage up to a certain amount of Max HP every few seconds. When the shield breaks, it inflicts water damage to nearby enemies and slows them down..
Destiny's Choice: When dealing damage, gain a chance to increase the damage by a certain percentage, with a chance of losing HP.
Destiny's Child: After the battle, throw the dice to obtain a random buff.
4. Sigil Activation and Upgrade
Unlocking a sigil for the first time activates corresponding collection stats, which have a permanent effect. Additionally, unlocking and upgrading sigils earns players collection XP, unlocking bonus stats and item rewards. Strive to maximize the potential of your sigils and enjoy a wide range of bonuses.
5. Sigil Upgrade Process
The sigil upgrade process involves utilizing sigil charts to increase the level of a specific sigil. Each upgrade grants additional stats, making the character even more formidable. Once the maximum level is reached, sigil shards can be used to repair the stone tablet. Increasing the repair level unlocks stat bonuses, further boosting power.
6. Where to Acquire Sigils
Sigils and sigil shards can be obtained in the Juperos Ruins, Dungeon Leaderboard rewards, and by purchasing random sigil boxes in the Nyan Berry Shop and Diamond Shop. Delve into the depths of the Juperos Ruins, prove your might, and claim these valuable enhancements!
7. Rules of Juperos Ruins
Prepare for intense 10-minute battles in the treacherous Juperos Ruins, where your fate hangs in the balance. Face powerful Boss monsters, unleashing your party's full potential to deal devastating damage within the time limit. Remember, the higher your damage, the more valuable your rewards and scores.
However, be cautious of the Bosses' revival, as each defeat brings forth increased difficulty and tempting rewards. Stay vigilant, as each defeat deducts precious challenge time. Your ranking will reflect your performance, with weekly rewards awaiting the victorious. Rise to the challenge, surpass level 75, assemble a formidable team of five members, and seize the opportunity to claim clearing rewards up to twice a week. Extend your hand to aid others and earn assist rewards up to four times a week. Embrace the ever-changing Juperos Ruins, where three mighty Bosses await, ensuring a thrilling adventure every week.
The Sigil Tablet system has been released, offering exciting rewards. Download and log in to the game now to unlock numerous benefits!
Facebook SEA: https://bit.ly/3CeJGDX
Discord: https://bit.ly/3WOFKne
Google Play: https://bit.ly/3qmI7RQ
Anita Selvamalar
TQPR Malaysia
email us here