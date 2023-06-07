Issues of Turkmen-Moldovan cooperation discussed

07/06/2023

249

On June 7, 2023, the meeting of the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan V.Hajyiev with the newly appointed Ambassador of the Republic of Moldova to Turkmenistan (with residence in Kyiv) Valeriu Chiveri was held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan.

In frames of the presentation of copies of credentials, the Turkmen side expressed its readiness to assist and support the activities of the Ambassador in the new position.

In order to further intensify cooperation between the foreign ministries of the two countries, the parties agreed to hold the next round of political consultations.

The positive experience of interaction between Turkmenistan and Moldova within the framework of international organizations was noted. In this context, gratitude was expressed to the Moldovan side for supporting the resolutions and international initiatives put forward by Turkmenistan on international platforms.

In continuation of the meeting, the Turkmen side proposed to intensify the inter-parliamentary dialogue.

In order to stimulate trade and economic relations, proposals were made to hold a regular meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation.

The presence of opportunities for interaction in the scientific, cultural and humanitarian fields was noted.